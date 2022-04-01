Entrepreneur hitting the gravel road to raise awareness for anxiety and depression amongst black professional males

Renate Engelbrecht

The Malawian-born and Harare-schooled advertising entrepreneur, Bongani Chinkanda (42) has launched a Back A Buddy campaign, with the aim to give back and raise awareness about the realities of anxiety and depression.

His aim is to raise R160 000 by cycling 160 kilometres of gravel road between Hartbeespoort and Sun City on 7 May.

The money raised will be donated to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).

“I am a strong believer that one’s test should always be a testimony to give hope to others,” he says, adding: “It so happened that I used SADAG during my battle and it is fitting that I can give back. I am one of the lucky ones that made it through to the other side through medication and therapy. Many have not, many are still suffering.”

The idea of the campaign came about after Chinkanda – who suffered from acute depression and anxiety in 2015 and 2016 – enlisted to undertake his first Ultra-marathon (The 160km Race to the Sun event) this year.

Bongani Chinkanda plans to back a buddy with 160in160. Image: Supplied

“I thought why not cycle for R1000 per kilometre, hence R160k in total. I am hoping the campaign will raise awareness around depression and anxiety, especially for professional black males,” Chinkanda says. Cycling and exercise has proven to be his stress manager and helped him through his struggle with anxiety and depression. He says that exercise, along with the assistance from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, helped save his life and he wants to highlight the amazing work the organisation does in South Africa.

He has already raised R10 000 for the campaign and says every cent counts.

“People want to make a difference but don’t know how and they feel their small donation does not matter. 160 in160 will take all these amounts and make it into one big donation of R160 000 and those involved will feel they would have made a big difference.”

The media entrepreneur has been cycling for the past two years and is currently in training for the upcoming event.

He completed his first 70km marathon in December last year where he and two friends cycled 271km from Blantyre to Lake Malawi over three days.

“On 13 March I cycled the Cape Town Cycle Tour which is 190km. This has all been a build up to the big one, 160km on gravel in one day.”

Chinkanda is passionate about creating further awareness about the role SADAG played in his journey in healing from anxiety and depression and says “what is important to highlight is that the service is accessible to everyone for free. The work the call centre teams do is selfless and we need to support this initiative as many people need and should access this service.”

You can donate and support Bongani Chinkanda’s 160 in160 campaign on the Back A Buddy website.