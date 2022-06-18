Citizen Reporter
Reporter
4 minute read
18 Jun 2022
6:45 am
Health

How to handle ageing

Citizen Reporter

Pay attention to connection between mental and physical

Photo: iStock
Taking an active interest in maintaining general health and wellbeing in one’s golden years should include paying close attention to the connection between mental and physical health, memory and social connectedness. This is, according to Dr Ryan Fuller, a psychiatrist specialising in geriatric mental health – or mental health of the aged – who is practising at the Memory Care units at Netcare Akeso Alberton and Netcare Akeso Parktown. While retirement is intended to be a period of relaxation, this major life change can, in fact, be an enormous stressor, possibly triggering a decline in mental as well as physical...