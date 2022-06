Athletes push their bodies to perform on a regular basis, whether that means competing in challenging matches, participating in endurance activities like marathons, working out at the gym or training at home. These activities can lead to the loss of fluids and minerals through sweating and sore and aching muscles during the recovery phase. As a result, athletes often look for effective ways to promote peak performance and care for their bodies before and after exercise. You may have heard of IV drip treatments as the speedy antidote to hangovers in recent years. But many wellness insiders now are making...

Athletes push their bodies to perform on a regular basis, whether that means competing in challenging matches, participating in endurance activities like marathons, working out at the gym or training at home. These activities can lead to the loss of fluids and minerals through sweating and sore and aching muscles during the recovery phase. As a result, athletes often look for effective ways to promote peak performance and care for their bodies before and after exercise.

You may have heard of IV drip treatments as the speedy antidote to hangovers in recent years. But many wellness insiders now are making this quick, intravenous method of taking in nutrients a regular thing – thanks to its reputed ability to thoroughly hydrate and add vitamins, minerals and amino acid boost to your bloodstream in levels that would be impossible to absorb orally.

What is IV therapy?

The acronym “IV” stands for intravenous therapy, “intra-” meaning within or inside and “venous” relating to the veins. Thus, IV therapy is a method of administering fluids into the body via the blood vessels, and it’s the fastest way possible to deliver essential nutrients to your body.

IV therapy for athletes was designed to strengthen their muscles and circulation. To also help them improve their performance and recover quickly from injuries or an exhausting game. Sayed Mia, chief executive of REVIV Southern Africa, says the “vitamin IV therapy replenishes your system with essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, electrolytes and anti-oxidants.

“Vitamin IV’s also restores hydration, replenishes essential vitamins, provides energy, cleanses your organs, detoxes your system and generally revitalises your wellbeing,” says Mia.

This is what we should be getting from a very balanced diet and exercise, however, in today’s times and with hectic lifestyles, we need all the help we can get.

How does IV Therapy work?

Since it’s an IV, the drip bypasses your body’s digestive system – where nutrients can pass through without being fully absorbed, especially if you have gastro issues – the IV infusions have been credited with doing everything from enhancing your skin’s glow, to combatting jet lag, aiding muscle recovery, and improving your digestion.

“IV’s assist in recovery from stress, fatigue, jet lag, hangovers. It boosts your immune system and helps combat viral diseases.” Other vital nutrients like B-complex, magnesium, and zinc help boost energy production, reduce inflammation, and replenish nutrients lost in sweat. Fluids and electrolytes help keep the body hydrated and muscles and nerves functioning.

The IV drip is not just appropriate for athletes. If you go to the gym, work out on a regular basis, play sports, run or are interested in a healthier and better physique, this is an excellent option. Your treatment is customised to ensure it meets your specific needs, so in essence, the choice is yours.

Benefits of IV Therapy

“Your energy levels are boosted, your body is replenished with essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, anti-oxidants and electrolytes which are all important for performance.” An IV drip is ideal for keeping the body balanced and staying hydrated between workouts.

IVs are useful before a big athletic event, so your body doesn’t burn out too quickly, but also post-activity so you can rebound without painful after-effects. Exercise is critical for a healthy lifestyle, but learning how to recover your body after rigorous exercise is equally important. Boosting hydration is important in helping you look better, feel better and perform at your best.

*Article co-written with Thapelo Mowela.