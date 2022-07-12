Exercise benefits of ballet for adults

Letshego Zulu

When we think of ballet, we often think of little girls in tutus or eccentric boys who also partake in ballet. We also often think that to take part in ballet you need to have started at a young age. But the truth is, anyone who is physically well and able can do ballet, no matter your age.

Some dance schools offer ballet for adults because it has a long list of benefits. Many adults take part in ballet not to compete or become professional ballerinas but for health and wellness.

Some benefits of ballet for adults:

Improved strength

Ballet tests your strength in a variety of ways. Having to hold positions in place can be quite challenging but the good thing is it helps to improve your strength. For example, just simply standing on your toes for a minute is a great calf exercise that will definitely contribute to toning and strengthening those muscles.

Increased endurance

Ballet improves stamina and cardiovascular endurance with its repetitive movements. In time, you may find you walk and run with much more ease or even climbing up a flight of stairs becomes a piece of cake.

ALSO SEE: WATCH: Siv Ngesi stuns followers with raunchy pole dancing video

Improved coordination

In ballet, all movements are repeated on both sides. What is done on the left, is done on the right. With that said, those that label themselves having “two left feet” can give ballet a try and, in time, their coordination will be surely improved.

Increased flexibility

It is well known that ballerinas are known for their flexibility. There is a lot of stretching, but don’t despair, you won’t be expected to touch your toes on day one. In adult ballet classes, they access your strengths and weaknesses and start you slowly.

Improved posture

This is one of the fundamental things that is taught in ballet. Movements performed with the incorrect posture are frowned upon. Correct posture is one of the first things taught in class. By correcting your posture, ballet automatically helps with core strength.

Weight loss

Ballet is a full body workout that includes cardio, flexibility, strength and conditioning and, with healthy eating habits, all lead to weight loss.

Improved self-confidence

Whether it’s a relationship break-up or anything else, something like adult ballet lessons may just help you get that spring back into your step.

Peace

Ballet can help to clear your mind and bring peace into your space. If you are going through a challenging period in your life or experienced some kind of mental trauma, ballet may just help to uplift you and bring a sense of peace into your life.

Many dance schools offer adult dance classes from ballet to modern dance, hip-hop, Latin and so on. Search for schools in your area and give it a try.