Is there a ‘ball’ in your ball? A testicular tumour doesn’t always mean cancer  

Xanet Scheepers

Testicular tumours were shoved into the spotlight earlier this week, after professional footballer, Sébastien Haller’s club confirmed that the striker had to leave the Dortmund training camp after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

The 28-year-old underwent a number of medical examinations on Monday, after complaining about feeling unwell during a training camp in Switzerland. According to CNN, Haller has since returned to Germany where he will undergo more medical tests.

While most testicular lumps are benign, and often caused by something other than testicular cancer, it’s not something that should be brushed aside.

According to Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), the number of men being diagnosed with late-stage cancer is on the rise.

While testicular cancer is relatively rare globally, compared to other types of cancer, it accounts for about half of all cancers in men, and is one of the most common male cancers in South African men between the ages of 15 and 49.

ALSO SEE: Early detection of prostate cancer can save lives

Signs and symptoms of testicular cancer

CANSA lists the following as the most common cancer signs in the testicles and scrotum:

Lumps (masses)

Swelling

Pain

The health body stresses that cancer is only one of many possible causes of testicular symptoms. Lumps, swelling and pain are more often caused by injury, infection or something else.

Symptoms of testicular cancer can include:

An uncomfortable feeling in one or both testicles.

A painless lump on one of your testicles. The lump can sometimes be as small as a grain of rice and feel like hard rubber.

A swollen or enlarged testicle.

If your testicle shrunk significantly.

A change in the consistency of your testicle.

A heavy or aching feeling in your back, lower abdomen, scrotum or groin.

Unfortunately, testicular cancer cannot be prevented, but guys can regularly check their testicles for any lumps, as symptoms don’t always present until the cancer has spread.

ALSO SEE: Use it or lose it: Why your penis shrinks as you get older

How to do a testicular self-examination:

CANSA recommends doing a self-examination monthly so you can become acquainted with the normal size and shape of your testicles in order to spot any abnormalities in future.

The best time to do a self-examination is right after a warm shower or bath.

Examine one testicle at a time, using both hands to gently roll each testicle, using slight pressure, between your fingers.

Place your thumbs over the top of your testicle with your index and middle finger behind the testicle, and then roll it between your fingers.

You should be able to feel the soft rope-like, and slightly tender to pressure tube, located at the top of the back part of each testicle. This is a normal lump.

It’s also normal for most guys to have a testicle that’s slightly bigger than the other one.

When examining your testicles, feel for any lumps or bumps along the front or sides. Lumps can be as small as a grain of rice or a pea.

Contact your doctor immediately if you notice any swelling, lumps, changes in the size of your testicles or colour of your scrotum, or if you experience any pain or achy areas in your groin.