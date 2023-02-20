Letshego Zulu

Aside from a good quality and supportive pair of walking shoes, there’s no fancy equipment and getting started is as easy as literally putting one foot in front of the other.

But having some pointers in your fitness collection can help you stay on track with your walking plan and help you see and feel results sooner, rather than later.

Here are a few tips to start your walking plan:

Walking throughout your day

According to health experts, we should all be doing at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise most days of the week.

The good news is that any activity you do counts and can be accumulated (i.e. three 10-minute walks spread out during the course of the day) to produce real health and fitness benefits.

Walking is a great low-impact exercise that can help you meet your health and fitness goals.

Try to accumulate 30-60 minutes of daily activity combining some of these:

Walk to work once or twice per week or take public transportation part of the way and walk the rest.

Take a 10-15 minute brisk walk during your breaks.

Take a 10-15 minute brisk walk before or after meals.

Walk up and down stairs: avoid taking the elevators and escalators.

Enjoy a brisk walk to meetings.

When at home, keep active. Do some gardening or yard work. Walk the dog. Walk to the grocery store. Take an after-dinner walk with a partner along safe streets.

The benefits of walking

Knowing a bit about the health benefits of walking can also help you stay on track. Not only can walking benefit your heart, bones, and joints, it can also prolong your life.

But that’s not all, taking an hour-long walk three times a week has been shown to improve self-esteem, which can help you feel better about yourself and your appearance. Talk about a win-win.

Move at a pace that challenges you

Your walking pace will vary depending on a number of factors including your height, age, and fitness level.

The terrain, whether it is smooth pavements or off-road gravel paths, will also play a role.

No matter how fast you walk, make sure you’re moving at a pace that will challenge your heart and improve your health.

You should be able to hold a conversation, but not be moving so leisurely that you could sing a song.

If you feel your body begin to get warm and sense that your heart rate is slightly elevated those are other signs you’re moving at an appropriate pace.

Some safety precaution tips:

Walk on sidewalks where possible.

If you walk on streets, always face oncoming traffic.

Avoid walking after dark. If you choose to do so, walk on well-lit streets and wear reflective accessories and light-coloured clothing.

Carry a flashlight and a whistle, not a cellphone.

Walk with a mission. Try to look like you know where you are going and walk fast.

Get a partner or walk with a group of people in your neighbourhood. There is safety in numbers.

Try to let someone know where and when you will be walking so they know your whereabouts and when to expect you back.

