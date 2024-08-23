Chinese hospital ship docks in SA to offer free medical care, expected to ease backlog

The Peace Ark, working with local healthcare providers and SAMHS, is set to conducting medical examinations to patient in Cape Town.

This joint national and interdepartmental exercise between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa aims to strengthen military and diplomatic ties while enhancing humanitarian medical aid capabilities. Picture: X / SANDF

Peace Ark, a Chinese hospital ship docked at Victoria and Alfred Waterfront Dockyard in Cape Town, on Thursday. It will give free medical care to the locals and surrounding areas for the next week.

The ship has over 100 medical personnel and advanced medical facilities which include 16 departments, eight operating rooms, more than 300 beds and an onboard medical rescue helicopter.

It was launched in 2007 and forms part of a joint humanitarian exercise between South Africa and China.

“The exercise provides an opportunity for both country’s military health services to share their service unique military health support expertise enhancing interoperability between South Africa and the Chinese militaries. This will have a positive impact on future humanitarian medical relief exercises,” said Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga.

SAMHS to work with Chinese crew

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) will join the Peace Ark crew for an exercise harmony throughout the entire week.

The ship was welcomed by the SAMHS and the SA Navy.

SAMHS Brigadier General Kwena Mabotja said the military exercise would help “address the backlog of health issues in both the military and civilian environment”, News24 reported.

“We have our own specialists who are going to work with the Chinese specialists and the Department of Health specialists. So it’s a multinational, multi-agency exercise,” Mabotja added.

According to the brigadier 43 SAMHS personnel comprising of nurses ophthalmologists, surgeons and dentists are to work with the Peace Ark staff.

[Part 01] The South African Military Health Service and the South African Navy welcomed the Chinese hospital ship, Peace Ark, at the Cape Town port on August 22, 2024.#SANDF#SANavy#SAMilitaryHealthService#TowardsMilitaryHealthExcellence pic.twitter.com/nBWSSDM1II — SA National Defence Force 🇿🇦 (@SANDF_ZA) August 22, 2024

Peace Ark offered services

The Peace Ark is set to supply independent medical services with a 600 to 700 outpatient treating capacity and conducting physical medical examinations.

She will also offer medical exchange where the medical staff will visit local hospitals and communities to host free clinical services and educational activities.

Local healthcare providers will also receive training on the Peace Ark.

The ship will help alleviate a backlog of approximately 80 000 different types of surgeries in the Western Cape.

The province’s health department chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem said the Chinese medical teams would collaborate with the local medical teams to try and reduce this backlog at two of the large hospitals.

“And then we will have some of the homeless people, people living on the streets in Cape Town, who will be provided with primary health care services on board the ship,” he said.

