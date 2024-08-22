Gauteng plans to build four new hospitals to meet rising healthcare demand

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that plans are underway to add four new hospitals to the current 37 the most populous province in South Africa has.

The most recent mid-year population estimates for 2024, released in July by Stats SA, show that Gauteng remains the most populous province. About 16 million people call it home.

As a result, the healthcare system is now under more strain. This calls for the construction of additional healthcare facilities to meet the population’s expanding needs.

New Gauteng hospitals for infrastructure investment

In a statement on Thursday, the department said the provincial government is committed to expediting infrastructure development during the seventh administration.

During his first State of the Province Address (Sopa) last week, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi emphasised the importance of infrastructure investment and maintenance.

The premier also announced plans to build four new hospitals in the province.

The department said that after the announcement, the MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, provided further updates during the debate on the Sopa on Tuesday.

“The national Department of Health has approved the business case for Daveyton Hospital,” department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.

“The Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency has been appointed to oversee the bulk engineering designs, site development plans, and architectural designs, with the aim to complete these by March 2025.

“The project has also received funding in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).”

Addressing healthcare needs for Orange Farm

In terms of the Orange Farm Hospital project to address healthcare needs for the Orange Farm community, the department said progress has been made.

The department said suitable land has been identified, and land suitability investigations are nearing completion.

While various land portions have been identified for Soshanguve Hospital, the department said the land suitability is yet to be confirmed.

Modiba added that the department is working with the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) to finalise land identification by the end of the current financial year.

Meanwhile, land suitability investigations for the Diepsloot Hospital are also underway and are expected to be completed by the end of the financial year.

Bridging healthcare gap in township areas

“These hospitals will bridge the healthcare gap in township areas and address regional disparities in healthcare provision, which are a key step towards achieving our vision of a universal healthcare system.

“We are confident that these projects will significantly contribute to the successful implementation of the National Health Insurance in Gauteng,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.