Gauteng Education retracts statement on Monkeypox case at Hammanskraal school

The department earlier confirmed that a grade one pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal had been diagnosed with Monkeypox.

The Gauteng Department of Education has retracted its statement regarding the confirmation of the first Monkeypox case at a school in Gauteng.

On Thursday morning, the department confirmed that a grade one pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal had been diagnosed with Monkeypox.

However, later on Thursday morning, the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said the case needs to be confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health (DoH).

Initial statement based on correspondence from school

“We acknowledge that the announcement of any confirmed cases should be made by the NICD and the DoH following thorough testing and verification.

“Our initial statement was based on official correspondence received from the school. However, it appears that we may have acted prematurely in confirming the case without awaiting the final verification from the NICD. We apologise for any confusion or concern this may have caused. The GDE is committed to ensuring accurate and verified information is communicated to the public,” Mabona said.

Official verification from the NICD

Mabona added that the department is now awaiting the official verification from the NICD and will defer to the Health Department for any further announcements.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our school communities as we work through this situation. The health and safety of our learners and staff remain our highest priority, and we will continue to collaborate closely with health authorities to provide accurate information and appropriate guidance.”

Monkeypox is a viral infection that is primarily spread through direct contact with an infected person or animal, or through contaminated materials.

Common symptoms

Common symptoms of Mpox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes)

A rash that may last for two to four weeks

The rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, etc.

