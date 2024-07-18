JUST IN: Monkeypox case confirmed at Hammanskraal school in Pretoria

The little girl's parents took her to hospital after she displayed symptoms of the infectious disease.

A grade one pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

The diagnosis comes after the little girl’s parents took her to hospital after displaying symptoms of the infectious disease.

Gauteng Department of Education’s spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the case was reported on Tuesday.

“According to information at our disposal, the learner had visited relatives in Boplaas this past weekend and during the visit, it is alleged that some of the relatives were displaying symptoms of monkeypox. Upon returning home, the learner reportedly had itchy sores and was taken to the hospital on Monday, 15 July 2024, where the diagnosis was reported as monkeypox.

“The affected learner is currently receiving appropriate medical care and is in isolation along with her family. Consistent communication is being kept with the family to provide all the necessary support,” said Mabona.

