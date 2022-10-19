How to learn life-saving techniques via Snapchat

ETX Daily Up

Snapchat wants to help educate young people about life-saving techniques. This is the objective of Snap’s launch of a new augmented reality lens, designed to provide a fun and informative way to learn the different steps of CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

In association with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Snap developed this new filter to create an “educational” and “interactive” experience, which is already being rolled out worldwide.

ALSO SEE: Calls for teachers to learn first aid to ensure learners’ safety in schools and on trips

Users in true-to-life scenarios

Users can now find this lens in the Snapchat carousel, or by scanning the Snapcode. When opening the filter, users see two people appear in augmented reality: one represents the victim, and the other the Snapchatter.

From that point on on, the lens provides information on cardiac arrest and explains the techniques of cardiac massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The user can then learn the different steps to follow to perform CPR: checking the victim’s consciousness, opening the airway, checking breathing, alerting emergency services, applying chest compressions and even information about how to use an External Automated Defibrillator (AED).

During these steps, the user will have to move in accordance with the lens in order to continue interacting with the explanations in augmented reality.

While Snap emphasizes that the lens is not an official training course, it does provide essential information to help users understand the situation. The lens also refers users directly to the Red Cross website for more information and the ability to locate certified training sessions.

Snapchat continues to focus on bringing useful features to its offer on occasions such as World Suicide Prevention Day, and even allowing users to learn some sign language.