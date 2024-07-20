Just because you feel fine, doesn’t mean you are

You might think that you’re aye, OK. But what if you are not? That’s the kind of question everyone should ask themselves at least once a year, said medical practitioner Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys. Just because you don’t have a symptom doesn’t mean that something isn’t brewing somewhere.

Preventative healthcare and early diagnosis make a huge difference to wellness. “It’s easy to neglect our health until something goes wrong, said Dr Redelinghuys. “Many people think that if they feel fine, there’s no need to see a doctor, but in reality, a lot of serious conditions start silently, without any symptoms.”

Regular checkups provide an opportunity for healthcare practitioners to detect early signs of conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and even cancer. These conditions often develop gradually, and early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes, Dr Redelinghuys said. “Even those who feel healthy should see their GP at least once a year for a comprehensive health check-up. It’s about more than just treating illness; it’s about overall wellness, and the only person who is responsible for this, is you,” he noted.

Check your vitals regularly

First up is checking your vitals, and this should be a regular endeavour. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a silent killer and many times there are no symptoms until significant damage has been done. “Regular blood pressure monitoring can help identify this condition early,” said Dr Redelinghuys, and added that lifestyle changes or medication to manage the condition. “Don’t just leave it, do it.”

The same goes for regularly checking your cholesterol levels, he said. High levels of bad cholesterol, the kind that clogs your arteries, can heighten the risk of heart attacks and strokes. A simple blood test can reveal if your cholesterol levels are within a healthy range. “Know your numbers,” he said. “High cholesterol is easily managed with diet, exercise, and sometimes medication. But the first step is to know that it is there.”

These stock standard health tests may seem simple, almost on the verge of general knowledge. Yet not enough people are motivated to follow through, said Dr Redelinghuys. “It can really make a substantial difference in someone’s future quality of life,” he said, “and sometimes it can be the difference between life and premature death.”

Diabetes remains a significant risk

Another silent stalker of good health are blood sugar levels. Obesity and concomitantly diabetes are a growing concern worldwide, and early detection is critical to managing it effectively. “Regularly checking blood sugar levels can prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes or catch it early enough to manage it effectively,” Dr Redelinghuys said. “Diabetes is not a frivolous condition, it’s a vicious enemy that can decimate your organs,” he added.

Maintaining a healthy weight lies at the heart of many modern health problems. We eat junk food, consume vast volumes of processed foods and sugars. Checking your body mass index, or BMI, can indicate whether you are at a healthy weight, underweight, or overweight. This simple measure can help identify risks associated with obesity, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Your blood tells a story, and routine blood tests can reveal a narrative about your health that would remain otherwise unseen. “It’s a snapshot of your physical state of being,” said Dr Redelinghuys. Kidney and liver health as well as certain cancers can be tested for. Prostate cancer in men can be screened for by blood and other tests. For women, regular checks for breast cancer, either through topical examination or a mammogram should an anomaly be suspected, are as crucial. So, too, are pap smears for optimal reproductive wellness.

Early detection saves lives

“Early detection for many cancers can have a big impact on forward prognosis,” said Dr Redelinghuys. Skin cancer in a sunny country like South Africa remains a risk, “Skin cancer is highly treatable when caught early,” he mentioned. “Don’t ignore unusual changes in your skin.”

The engine under the bonnet of your body, your heart, must be treated with kid gloves. An electrocardiogram or ECG should become part of your health routine. This test can detect irregular heartbeats and other abnormalities that might indicate heart disease. “Heart health is a priority, especially as we age, and an ECG can reveal hidden heart conditions before you even experience any symptoms,” he said.

“Preventive care is about taking proactive steps to ensure long-term health and wellbeing,” said Dr Redelinghuys. “I cannot emphasise its importance enough, and it’s our responsibility toward one another to encourage this notion, to teach our children about it, because education or learning to make this part of our lives ensures healthier lives,” he said. “Regular checkups are an investment in your future health and frankly, at the cost of perhaps a night on the town, you can secure many more good times, had in wellness.”