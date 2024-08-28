Limpopo pupils hit by bilharzia outbreak

Approximately 150 pupils at Malwandla Primary School in Tzaneen, Limpopo, have contracted bilharzia from contaminated water.

Bilharzia spread through contaminated water

Bilharzia is a disease caused by parasitic flatworms and affects the urinary tract and the intestines.

Its symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, bloody stools or urine mixed with blood. The disease spreads through contaminated water, which means using such unfiltered water can lead to contracting the disease.

Malwandla school governing body chair Amanda Mondlane has confirmed that the school recorded 142 bilharzia cases.

“On 7 August, I received a call from the curriculum head informing me that 67 children tested positive for bilharzia,” she said.

“Then on the 12th, we wanted to take them to the local clinics but we did not have transport.

“We approached the Elizabeth Home Foundation and the local taxi association for transport.

“The foundation escalated the matter to the department of health’s local offices which sent three mobile clinics.

“About 142 pupils tested positive but they have not yet started taking treatment. In the school, they are using a borehole for drinking water and they also use pit toilets. ”

Mondlane said the water was taken for sampling to determine the exact cause of the outbreak.

A parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said her daughter was one of the affected pupils.

“We were called to the school together with other parents to be informed that there was a bilharzia outbreak,” she said.

“I can confirm my child is one of the children who were treated after her urine was found to be mixed with blood.”

Blood stains found in toilets

According to the foundation, the outbreak was discovered after blood stains were noticed inside the toilets.

Foundation spokesperson Given Mlondobodzi said: “We are hoping that very soon the relevant departments will address the matter and make sure that the children are safe.

“There is no running water in the area where the school is located, which might be the cause of the outbreak.”

In 2006, the National Council of Provinces (NCP) delegation that visited the school reported to parliament that pupils and teachers were relieving themselves in the nearby bushes as the flushing toilets were not functioning due to lack of water.

The NCP recommended dry toilets must be constructed immediately.

Bilharzia is a global problem

The World Health Organisation wrote on its website that bilharzia affects almost 240 million people worldwide, and more than 700 million people live in endemic areas.

When contacted for comment, provincial department of education spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said he was not aware of the outbreak.

Provincial health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana promised to investigate and revert back to The Citizen, but had not done so at the time of going to press.

However, several senior employees with the health department confirmed the outbreak.

