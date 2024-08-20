Mpox: Health dept says South Africa is safe for now

Mpox remains a concern in South Africa, predominantly affecting men who have sex with men and HIV-positive individuals.

Men having sex with men were still the most vulnerable to the mpox disease (formerly called Monkeypox), which has claimed three lives in South Africa.

Medical expert Dr Angelique said these men were at risk as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the disease an international concern.

Clade 2B not as dangerous

Coetzee said the mpox clade (branch) 2B virus recorded in South Africa wasn’t nearly as dangerous as the clade 1b.

“Mpox clade 1B is a dangerous virus which is fast spreading with a high mortality rate, but isn’t recorded in South Africa. Clade 2B, which is in country, is less virulent and mostly asymptomatic with a survival rate of 99 %.”

Coetzee said clade B2 was transmitted by direct skin contact, especially sexually, and was mostly found on the skin anorectal area, genitals and eyes.

She said male-on-male sex were the only recorded cases currently in SA and it could only spread if someone who was bisexual had sex with a female.

“Most of the cases we saw in SA were also HIV-positive,” she added.

Coetzee said the use of condoms and choosing sexual partners wisely could assist in stopping the further spread of the virus.

Lancet Laboratories expert Dr Michelle Naidoo said during the 2022/2023 global outbreak of mpox it was recorded mainly – but not exclusively – among men who have sex with men (MSM).

“During this time, SA saw five cases, all men aged 28 to 41 years, three of whom had recently travelled from Switzerland, Spain and the Netherlands.

“The current outbreak since last year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is linked to clade 1 B and is mainly associated with sex workers.

“This DRC outbreak heralded the first documented sexual transmission of clade 1 and the first described transmission of clade 1 among the MSM community,” Naidoo said.

Department says we are ‘safe for now’

Department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said South Africa was, compared to other countries, safe for now, based on the current epidemiological data.

“The country remains on high alert in case of a surge in mpox cases and the emergence of new contagious strains.

“The department is considering a number of pharmaceutical interventions, which include additional treatment and a vaccine.

“The decision will be informed by the epidemiological data at our disposal,” he said.

The virus spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, kissing, hugging and a handshake with someone exposed to the virus, Mohale said.

“We urge all people who experience any mpox symptoms, with or without an international travel history, to present themselves to a health facility for observation and confine themselves until their test results are available.

“Anyone can contract mpox, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race.

“The current epidemiological data suggests people living with HIV and men who have sex with men are vulnerable to mpox.

“Others at high risk and vulnerable include those living with chronic medical conditions, such as TB and diabetes,” Mohale said.

South Africa has recorded 24 cases with three deaths, 19 recoveries and two active cases undergoing home isolation. Most cases were reported in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with one in the Western Cape.