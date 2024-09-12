Mind and body: A harmonious connection for better health

Chronic stress disrupts almost every system in your body

For many people, “It never rains but it pours” often rings true when anxiety and mental slumps are almost predictably followed by physical ailments. But is there more to it than mere coincidence?

The mind-body connection

Relational and development coach Matseleng Mogodi contrasts opposing scenarios: “Think about a time when you were happy. Maybe you were in love or had just successfully completed a task. How did you feel? Energetic and healthy, perhaps? Now recall a moment when you felt angry or frustrated. Were you able to think clearly or creatively? Did you feel unwell?”

Mogodi points out that when we perceive goodness, life seems easy. But when we feel burdened, we experience more negativity. She cites the late Dr Wayne Dyer, internationally renowned author and speaker, who maintained that “you are what you think about all day long”.

The stress connection

Kerry Rudman, a neurofeedback practitioner and owner of Brain Harmonics, agrees that spiralling negativity often manifests physically. “When we experience too much stress, our bodies eventually tell us to stop. Ignored signals emerge as significant symptoms: headaches, chest pain, muscle aches, digestive issues, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema.

“Chronic stress disrupts almost every system in your body. It can suppress your immune system, cause irritable bowel syndrome, gastritis and acid reflux, increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and high blood pressure, lead to weight gain, and speed up the ageing process. Some studies have even linked chronic stress to the growth of certain cancers.

“On top of that, long-term stress can rewire the brain, leaving you more vulnerable to anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems.”

Adrenaline overload

When stressed, our bodies release cortisol and adrenaline – the stress hormones – preparing us for the fight or flight response. In a high-risk situation, this hormonal surge aids survival. However, chronic stress results in prolonged hormone exposure, straining the immune system and disrupting sleep and digestion, making you more susceptible to infections and illness.

Physical health affects mental health

Conversely, living with a chronic physical condition is challenging and emotionally draining. Chronic pain, diabetes, and heart disease take a toll on mental health, leading to frustration, hopelessness, and anxiety.

Mental health affects physical health

The late American motivational author and speaker Louise Hay believed that when a doctor can’t find a physiological reason for pain, it must have a psychological origin. Hay suggested that lower back pain, for example, is symptomatic of a person not feeling supported.

Prevention – still better than cure

To mitigate the far-reaching effects of stress, Rudman emphasises the importance of maintaining balance. Simple daily practices can make a significant difference to your mental, emotional, and physical health.

Here are a few to consider:

Start your day with gratitude: Reflect on what you’re grateful for each morning to set a positive tone for the day and improve your overall outlook.

Reflect on what you’re grateful for each morning to set a positive tone for the day and improve your overall outlook. Nature: Spending time in natural environments, especially barefoot, reduces stress and improves mood. Try to be outside at least 30 minutes a day.

Spending time in natural environments, especially barefoot, reduces stress and improves mood. Try to be outside at least 30 minutes a day. Breathing: Deep, even-paced breathing can help reduce stress and promote relaxation. One effective technique is the 4-7-8 breathing exercise: inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and exhale for eight.

Deep, even-paced breathing can help reduce stress and promote relaxation. One effective technique is the 4-7-8 breathing exercise: inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and exhale for eight. Have some fun: Plan a holiday, daydream, or watch a stand-up comedy show.

Plan a holiday, daydream, or watch a stand-up comedy show. Quality sleep: Disconnect from digital devices for restful sleep. Aim for seven to nine hours each night. Create a relaxing bedtime routine with a long bath, scented candles, and soothing music.

The intricate connection between mind and body underscores the importance of a holistic approach to health. By understanding and embracing this connectedness, you can lead a healthier, more balanced life and build robust resilience to mental, emotional, and physical stressors.

