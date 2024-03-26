Moon Balm, a new menstruation ‘wonder cure’ for period cramps, launches in SA

Struggling with period and ovarian pains and constant migraines when it’s ‘that time of the month’? Moon Balm could be the relief you need.

Every month hundreds of thousands of women across the world suffer through their periods, experiencing not only painful cramping, but in many instances also excruciating migraines.

While there are several medications on the market to treat both the cramps and migraines, they, unfortunately don’t always do the trick for everyone.

Kiko Vitals, a feminine supplement range, might just have the answer for women looking for alternative remedies to get relief from their menstruation problems.

After two years of research and development, the company on Monday launched Moon Balm in their online shop.

What is Moon Balm?

Moon Balm is a cream containing lavender, peppermint, butterfly pea protein and ginger root, that can be used to relieve period cramps and provide instant migraine relief.

Other key benefits listed include:

Enhances womb connection

Promotes emotional balance

Soothes tension

Offers anti-inflammatory properties

How to use it

While The Citizen has not reviewed this product ourselves, Kiko Vitals claims the Moon Balm can be used in these several ways:

For period and ovarian pains: Apply a small amount to the lower abdomen and massage it in circular motions. Reapply as needed for relief.

For migraines: Gently massage the neck, under the skull, and temples for immediate relief.

Cultivating a Mind-Body Connection: Inhale deeply while applying Moon Balm, setting intentions for holistic healing.

Mindful menstruation for women’s holistic wellness

According to Kiko Vitals founder, Kerri-Lee Taylor, Moon Balm heralds a new era of mindful menstruation.

“This transformative product signifies a pivotal moment in empowering women to prioritise their well-being and become deeply attuned to their bodies’ needs throughout their menstrual cycles,” says Taylor.

“Certified by the esteemed Hormone University, Moon Balm sets a new standard for self-care, not only in South Africa, but also on a global scale,” she added.

The product is available on the Kiko Vitals website and retails for R249 for 50ml.

