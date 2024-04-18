South Africans experience stress levels that make it difficult to cope – survey

South Africa ranks among the highest globally in mental health disorders due to factors such as poverty, unemployment, social and political unrest, and trauma due to exposure from violence and abuse.

Despite living in one of the most beautiful countries in the world, South Africans are one of the most stressed-out nations on the continent. According to a survey by Ipsos World Mental Health, 70% of South Africans have faced stress levels that make it difficult to cope with life’s demands and more than half reported feeling so stressed that they were unable to attend work over the last year.

The survey based on three years of data from more than 23 000 participants across 31 countries concentrated on the impacts of stress and depression on daily functioning, revealing that stress is significantly affecting the workforce in South Africa.

Why do South Africans have such high stress levels?

According to research published on website ScienceDirect, South Africa ranks among the highest globally in mental health disorders due to factors such as poverty, unemployment, social and political unrest, and trauma due to exposure to violence and abuse. Access to mental health professionals and resources are also limited.

Stress awareness month

Stress Awareness Month has been held every April since 1992 to raise awareness of the causes and cures for our modern-day stress epidemic. It also prompts us to acknowledge the signs of burnout and learn effective stress management techniques.

Health expert Vanessa Ascencao says mental illness has been shown to impact physical health, relationships, livelihoods and quality of life.

She offers the following tips to manage your stress levels:

“Make mental health a priority through self-care practices like regular exercise, healthy eating, connecting with loved ones and adopting relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation and mindfulness. Spend time in nature as it’s a powerful antidote to stress. If you are managing a mental illness, stick to your treatment plan, identify triggers, and seek help when necessary.”

According to researchers at Stanford University, music is an easy stress reduction tool. They said that “listening to music seems to be able to change brain functioning to the same extent as medication.”

“In the midst of life’s many challenges, establishing a support network and adopting strategies to manage obstacles are crucial for emotional balance and resilience,” says Ascencao.

Watch some more tips on how to manage stress and anxiety: