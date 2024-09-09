SA’s silent crisis: 280,000 suicide attempts annually

The figure of suicide is based on the assumption that for every suicide, there are approximately 20 attempts.

While official data on attempts is scarce, it’s estimated that around 280,000 people in South Africa attempt suicide annually. Picture: iStock

September is National Suicide Prevention Month — an opportunity to break the silence and boost awareness for those in need. Help is available, and it’s crucial to know where to find support and to understand the Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs) offered by medical schemes.

Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports about 703,000 suicide deaths annually, equating to one death every 40 seconds. In South Africa, the suicide rate is 23.5 per 100,000 people, with 14,000 deaths each year, making it the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.

While official data on attempts is scarce, it’s estimated that around 280,000 people in South Africa attempt suicide annually. This figure is based on the assumption that for every suicide, there are approximately 20 attempts.

Understanding suicide and attempted suicide

This grave public health issue involves intentionally ending one’s life. A suicide attempt is when someone harms themselves with the intention to die but survives. Parasuicide, in contrast, is self-harm without the intent to die, often as a coping mechanism. The repercussions of suicide and self-harm are profound, impacting not only the individual but also their families and communities emotionally, psychologically, and economically.

Treatment for suicide attempts

Treatment for suicidal thoughts and behaviours depends on individual needs and underlying issues. Options may include psychotherapy, medication, lifestyle adjustments, and support from mental health professionals.

If you’ve attempted suicide and are injured, seek immediate medical care by calling emergency services or heading to the nearest emergency room. Once your immediate health is stabilised, mental health professionals will help address the underlying causes and develop a plan for ongoing care.

If you’re at immediate risk but not injured, seek immediate help from a mental health professional, counsellor, therapist, or a trusted friend. For additional support, visit SADAG.

PMB coverage for attempts

Under the Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs), attempted suicide is covered through Diagnostic Treatment Pairs (DTPs), including diagnosis, treatment, and care. This coverage provides for up to three days of hospital management or up to six outpatient visits, with no annual limit on the number of attempts covered by a medical scheme.

The PMBs include all medical, psychiatric, and psychological costs during this time. As an emergency medical condition, an attempt requires urgent treatment to prevent serious harm or death. Any injuries, complications, or underlying issues resulting from the attempt are also covered according to PMB Regulations.

NOW READ: Silent screams: The tragic epidemic of teen suicide