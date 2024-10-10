SPONSORED: Vapor vs Smoke

AT FIRST GLANCE THEY MAY APPEAR SIMILAR, BUT CIGARETTE SMOKE AND VAPOR FROM A SMOKE-FREE PRODUCT ARE VERY DIFFERENT.

It’s a well-known fact that smoking causes harm, but you may be interested to learn what the primary cause of harm is. Many believe it to be nicotine, but while it is addictive, smoke as a result of burning tobacco is the primary cause of smoking-related diseases.

But what exactly is cigarette smoke and how does it differ from the vapor of a smoke-free alternative?

Cigarette smoke is produced when tobacco is burned at high temperatures. A mix of particles and gases, it contains high levels of harmful chemicals that are known to cause smoking-related diseases.

By comparison, smoke-free products are just that – free of smoke. Rather than smoke and ash, they usually produce a water-based vapor containing considerably lower levels of harmful chemicals.

Of course, they’re not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive, but they can produce lower levels of harmful chemicals and can therefore be a far better choice for adults than continuing to smoke.

Quitting is always best, but the reality is that many don’t. For these people, alternatives that deliver nicotine without smoke can play a crucial role in helping them to stop smoking cigarettes.

This is only possible if smokers feel like alternatives are acceptable substitutes for cigarettes. That’s why it’s a good thing there’s a world of choice out there. Vapor products like heated tobacco and e-cigarettes can offer a similar experience to cigarettes in everything from taste to feel.

Countries that embrace the use of these alternatives as a better alternative to continued smoking alongside traditional methods to end smoking are already seeing a positive change in smoking rates.

As with any product, it’s important to do your research, choosing an alternative that’s been backed by science, tested thoroughly, and comes from a reputable retailer.

This post was sponsored and supplied by Philip Morris South Africa (Pty) Ltd

