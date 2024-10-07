SPONSORED: Douwe Egberts’ ready-to-drink iced coffee range now available all year long

The Douwe Egberts iced coffee range comes in two flavours.

Douwe Egberts is thrilled to announce the permanent launch of its iced coffee range, which was previously a seasonal favourite through a limited trial in specific retailers. Now, South Africans can enjoy their refreshing iced coffee all year long!

“We’re thrilled to bring our ready-to-drink (RTD) iced coffee range to the market permanently, offering a refreshing and convenient beverage option. Our goal is to provide a high-quality product that meets the evolving needs of coffee lovers,” says Mbulelo Mashilo, Brand Manager for Douwe Egberts.

The iced coffee trend is on the rise in South Africa, with consumers increasingly seeking convenient, on-the-go refreshment. According to recent industry reports, cold coffee consumption has surged due to its milder taste and suitability for warmer weather.

The South African coffee market experienced a significant 15.8% growth year-on-year, and the iced coffee category is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% between 2024 and 2028.

The range offers two awesome flavours: Ice Cappuccino Break, a delicious iced coffee with milk and a hint of cocoa that is perfect for those seeking a refreshing boost, and Ice Mocha Latte Break, a creamy iced coffee with a soft mocha taste.

Both are made from a unique blend of 100% high-quality Arabica and Robusta coffee, ensuring a rich and smooth taste.

Designed for busy lifestyles, the range offers convenient packaging and high-quality ingredients, making it easy to enjoy whenever and wherever. “It’s designed to fit your lifestyle, whether you’re rushing between classes, work, or hanging out with friends”, adds Mashilo.

With the growing demand for innovative cold coffee products, Douwe Egberts’ iced coffee range combines convenience, quality, and variety, making it an excellent choice for those seeking coffee on the go.

About Douwe Egberts

Douwe Egberts boasts a rich heritage that began in 1753 when Egbert Douwes opened the Witte Os shop in Joure, Friesland. In 1895, the Frisian lady was introduced on the packaging to represent “hospitality,” embodying the brand’s warm and welcoming ethos.

In 1919, Douwe Egberts marked a significant milestone by opening its headquarters and the very first distillery on Catharijnekade in Utrecht, Netherlands. The Douwe Egberts seal was trademarked in 1925, further establishing its reputation for quality.

Today, Douwe Egberts continues to build on this storied legacy, delivering exceptional coffee experiences worldwide.