Joy of Jazz: These roads in Sandton will be closed as festival returns

Brian Sokutu

As the annual two-day Joy of Jazz extravaganza returns to South Africa after a two-year absence, due to the Covid pandemic, organisers have warned motorists about road closures in some streets around the Sandton Convention Centre precinct from Friday afternoon.

According the festival’s producer Mantwa Chinoamadi-Mutshinya, Maude Street, West Street and Alice Lane will be transformed into one-ways at 2pm until Sunday, with a one-way towards 5th Street closed.

This, as the cream of the country’s jazz artists and musicians across the African continent converge in Johannesburg for the popular festival.

“Along with the regular great music and lifestyle offering across the customary stages, this year the Joy Jazz will feature a new Lounge Stage for music lovers, with a lighter palette and penchant for smoother grooves.

“We decided to introduce this Lounge Stage to create an entry point to the genre for more youthful music lovers who may find straight ahead jazz too intimidating,” said Chinoamadi-Mutshinya.

The Lounge Stage will feature sonic selectors like DJ Kenzhero, Tha Muzik, DJ Kinetic, uNdlovu – along with Ms Elisa The Selector, sound curators like Donnie Sanchez, Jazzy Vez and Khujo.

Pianist Charl du Plessis will share the stage with David Cousins in a masterful jazz piano duet.

“Jazz lovers can also be part of a new addition to the festival – The Joy Of Jazz Music Lifestyle Experience Expo.

“Visitors are able to buy combo tickets for the expo and the music experience or they may choose to attend the expo throughout day times of the festival,” added Chinoamadi Mutshinya.

ALSO READ: Free online jazz fest and a celebration of heritage