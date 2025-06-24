Jazz legend Feya Faku dies while on tour in Switzerland

Tributes are pouring in for the legendary musician.
South African jazz trumpeter and flugelhornist Fezile “Feya” Faku. Picture: Instagram/@feyafaku
Renowned South African jazz trumpeter and flugelhornist Fezile “Feya” Faku has reportedly passed away.
Faku died on Monday at the age of 63 while on tour in Basel, Switzerland, according to Daily Sun.
After he reportedly missed rehearsals on Monday morning, his colleagues went to check on him and found that he had passed away.
Tributes have been pouring in on social media from fans and fellow artists, including Thandiswa Mazwai and Kenyan jazz musician and composer Christine Kamau.
Faku was born on 6 June 1962 in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth. He became a respected figure in South African jazz, known for blending traditional jazz with African sounds.
Throughout his career, he recorded and performed internationally, collaborating with some of the greats of South African jazz, including Abdullah Ibrahim, Bheki Mseleku and Zim Ngqawana.
Faku’s heartfelt tribute to Louis Moholo
Just a few days ago, Faku posted a heartfelt tribute to fellow musician and legendary jazz drummer Louis Moholo.
Moholo passed away on Friday, 13 June, after a long illness. He was 85.
“Happy moments shared with the great Master. Your presence was an honour to many of us. Your departure has broken me,” Faku wrote on Instagram.
“Go well, Louis. You needed some rest, Maestro. Even giants must lay down their instruments one day. And when you see Rashid, please give him my love. Tell him we’re still keeping the fire burning down here,” Faku added.
