Jazz legend Feya Faku dies while on tour in Switzerland

Tributes are pouring in for the legendary musician.

Renowned South African jazz trumpeter and flugelhornist Fezile “Feya” Faku has reportedly passed away.

Faku died on Monday at the age of 63 while on tour in Basel, Switzerland, according to Daily Sun.

After he reportedly missed rehearsals on Monday morning, his colleagues went to check on him and found that he had passed away.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media from fans and fellow artists, including Thandiswa Mazwai and Kenyan jazz musician and composer Christine Kamau.

Farewell Feya Faku🎺💔

South African Trumpet/Flugelhorn player was a gentle giant of African Jazz music. He was also a forerunner in Swiss/South African jazz music collaborations, glad I got to watch him live at Moods Club in Zurich '23 after many years of listening to his music pic.twitter.com/rdRcyYk4z6 June 24, 2025

Faku was born on 6 June 1962 in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth. He became a respected figure in South African jazz, known for blending traditional jazz with African sounds.

Throughout his career, he recorded and performed internationally, collaborating with some of the greats of South African jazz, including Abdullah Ibrahim, Bheki Mseleku and Zim Ngqawana.

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi

Faku’s heartfelt tribute to Louis Moholo

Just a few days ago, Faku posted a heartfelt tribute to fellow musician and legendary jazz drummer Louis Moholo.

Moholo passed away on Friday, 13 June, after a long illness. He was 85.

“Happy moments shared with the great Master. Your presence was an honour to many of us. Your departure has broken me,” Faku wrote on Instagram.

“Go well, Louis. You needed some rest, Maestro. Even giants must lay down their instruments one day. And when you see Rashid, please give him my love. Tell him we’re still keeping the fire burning down here,” Faku added.

NOW READ: From Umlazi to Joburg: Phumlani Msibi’s son honours father’s dream-driven journey