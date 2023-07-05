Just Nando’s & Chill Mzansi

By Sponsored

This deliciously filling meal-in-one features tender pulled chicken and vegetables cooked in Nando’s unique PERi-PERi recipe. Served with spicy rice or Casa pap and topped with tomato relish – it is a steal at just 45 bucks.

So all is not lost. Although at times it may feel like we are all extras in this motion picture, the truth is we are the sterrings.

If you are still feeling chilly and in need of a quick pick-me-up, we have you covered with the new Galinha Picada soup! Made with pulled chicken, leeks, carrots, and potatoes, and topped off with a hint of rosemary and thyme, this hearty chicken soup is the perfect choice to warm up your tummy and lift your spirits. Because being in the soup, has never felt this good.

And the best part? It won’t break the matrass! At just R49, you can enjoy a delicious meal without worrying about your wallet. So why settle for a boring cup of tea or instant noodles when you can have Nando’s Galinha Picada soup with a fresh Nando’s roll.

Whether you’re battling the winter blues or just in need of a quick and easy meal, our Galinha Picada soup is sure to hit the spot. So come on down to Nando’s and treat yourself to a bowl of warmth and comfort. Your tummy (and your taste buds) will thank you for it!

Both these winter warmers are available as take-aways from a Nando’s Casa, as a Casa dine-in option or via the drive- thru, if time is of the essence to unravel the next hot plot. The Hotpot is also available for delivery.

So next time you’re faced with the latest twist and turns at ten past four, remember to sit back, relax, and enjoy watching the drama unfold with a delicious Hotpot. It’s the perfect way to add some spice to your day and make even the most chaotic moments just a little bit more enjoyable.