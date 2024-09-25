Croissant catastrophe: Woman’s ‘lamp’ from Temu turns out to be real pastry

After cracking open the product, the interior appeared to indeed be fresh pastry. Picture: TikTok/froginahatgirl

An Australian TikToker was quite surprised when she opened her Temu package and found that the croissant lamp she had ordered was actually a real croissant.



The user, known as “Froginahatgirl,” shared the strange discovery on her page, explaining that she had bought the item as a gift for a friend.



She described coming home from work on a hot day to find hundreds of ants swarming underneath it. Confused, she wondered, “Why on earth would ants be attracted to a fake croissant?”



Upon closer inspection, she began to suspect that the “lamp” was a real pastry coated in resin, reported Metro.

“The ants were going in the hole,” she explained. “So I just poked a bigger hole.”

Crumbs appeared to fall out of the pastry’s centre as she prodded the “lamp”, baffled at how the product could be passed on as an actual lamp, according to The Chronicle.

She went on to say she even tasted the mystery item, and yep, it was a real croissant. The verdict? ‘It’s f****** food,” she said.

The TikTok, with over 1.7 million views, has the caption: “Pls explain, Temu.”

Then people became quirky in the comments. “Just a light snack,” one punny user wrote.

“Y’all say you want authentic but then get pissed off when you get authentic croissants lmao,” another user pointed out.

“Why is nobody concerned about the BITE she took from it???” another asked.

Temu toasted: From Croissant lamps to explosive heaters

Temu has also come under fire for unsafe products and some that simply aren’t up to par – like the “croissant” lamp.

In May, a warning was issued about “unsafe” electric heaters being sold on apps like Temu. Consumer group Which? discovered several products that could potentially explode, cause electric shocks, or start fires. After testing eight heaters, some costing as little as £7.20, they found that six were not safe to use.

