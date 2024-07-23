New Ford Territory: Busy mom praises perfect family ride

The Ford Territory Trend is an excellent choice for families seeking a reliable, efficient, and spacious vehicle. As a busy mom with two busy boys, I recently had the opportunity to test drive this model and was thoroughly impressed by its performance, features, and overall value.

Performance and fuel efficiency

The 1.8-litre EcoBoost engine, which produces 138kW/318Nm, driving the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, strikes a perfect balance between power and fuel economy. The driving experience is smooth and responsive, and incorporates driving modes like Normal, Eco, Sport, or Mountain to suit the driving conditions. With current fuel prices, fuel efficiency is a standout feature for me, providing significant savings without sacrificing performance.

Comfort and interior space

One of the most important aspects for any family vehicle is comfort, and the Territory excels in this area. The seats are designed to provide ample support, even on long trips. Both front and rear passengers enjoy generous legroom and headroom, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone. And no kids fighting in the back about who touches whom, as there is more than enough space. Whether it’s groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a weekend getaway, this car has room for it all with 448-litres of storage space with all seats in the upright position. Both my boys’ golf bags and a cricket kit fit in with ease.

The storage area can be expanded to 1 422 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folding completely flat to load bigger items!

Advanced features of the Territory

Available in three spec options of Ambiente, Trend and Titanium, the Trend comes equipped with a host of modern technological features. The 12.3-inch landscape infotainment touchscreen system is intuitive and user-friendly. From this central control hub, you can easily manage everything from navigation to music , and climate settings.

The Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration ensure that you stay connected and entertained while on the move. The wireless smartphone charger adds another element of convenience. Three USB ports are provided up front along with an additional USB port at the rear, and wireless charging is included on the Trend and Titanium derivatives. Storage space is plentiful, which also helps keep one’s life organised and tidy.

The interface is so user-friendly that even my children can operate it without any trouble. Upon arriving at home, they were both in the car connecting my phone and setting it up according to my preferences. The next morning, I drove to work telling Siri which song to play! Driving around doing errands, they took turns to connect their phones and play their music.

Furthermore, the vehicle’s safety features cover all bases, with multiple airbags, ABS, traction control, and additional systems like Lane Keep Assist, enhancing peace of mind on the road.

Driving experience

The handling of the Territory is impressive. It offers a responsive and enjoyable driving experience while maintaining a level of comfort that absorbs road imperfections with ease. The well-insulated cabin provides a quiet and serene environment even at higher speeds.

Design and aesthetics

The exterior design is sleek and modern, with innovative LED lighting technology used for the headlamps and 3D taillights, giving this model a unique and distinctive identity. The interior design is practical yet stylish, with high-quality Domino vinyl trim used on the seats. The overall aesthetic is one of understated elegance, making it a vehicle that is both functional and visually appealing.

While I’m generally pleased with the design, and the striking 18-inch wheels, the grille doesn’t appeal to me, however this is personal preference, in the grand scheme of things, it’s a minor detail that I’m sure I’ll adapt to over time.

Overall value of the Territory

In terms of value for money, the Ford Territory stands out. It offers a comprehensive package of features, performance, and comfort at a competitive price point. My family thoroughly enjoyed our time with the vehicle, with both boys insisting to drive to school in it each morning. For families looking for a reliable and efficient vehicle that doesn’t compromise on quality, this model is a top contender.