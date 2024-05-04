Intensions clear: All-new Ford Territory stakes its claim

The long overdue replacement for the Kuga comes as a critical time for the Blue Oval as its important non-bakkie model within the last five years.

South Africa becomes the first right-hand-drive market globally to receive the new Territory. Flagship Titanium depicted.

Describing the new Ford Territory as one of the biggest and most important models to arrive in South Africa this year is, frankly, an understatement.

By Ford in China

Besides reviving the Territory name, the newcomer finally provides the Blue Oval with an entrant into the hugely popular and important C-SUV segment following the discontinuation of the Kuga three years ago.

An arrival Dearborn acknowledges comes with high expectations, the Territory also serves as the first model to debut on local soil originating from Ford’s partnership with China’s Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC).

While still based on a unibody platform, the Territory, unlike the Australian-sourced Falcon-based original that lasted from 2005 to 2009, no longer offers the option of all-wheel-drive system nor does it have an engine displacement similar to the famed 4.0-litre Barra straight-six.

In fact, any thoughts of an all-paw gripping being introduced won’t materialise at all as apart from lacking such a setup in China where the Territory debuted three years ago as the Equator Sport, no apparent interest came to the fore during development of adding such as a set-up.

ALSO READ: Traversing new ground Ford Territory priced in full

Similar to the original and the Kuga, the Territory again provides seating for five people unlike its seven-seat Chinese stablemate, the full-size Equator, but unlike the former, without the option of a diesel engine or a manual gearbox.

Instead, South African models are now offered with a single drivetrain across the three trim levels – the same 1.8 EcoBoost as in the Middle East, albeit slightly detuned by two kilowatts and two Newton Meters as a result of our fuel quality to 138kW/318Nm.

For the time being, no mentioning is being made of the smaller 1.5 EcoBoost offered in South America and China.

A rotary dial seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the front axle.

South Africa first

Its importance going further on account of South Africa being the first export market to receive it with right-hand-drive, the Territory finds itself in a space occupied by no less than 35 products, including long standing rivals from Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia and Mazda, as well as countrymen from Haval and Chery.

The national media launch this week, which involved a road trip from Gqeberha to Knynsa and then back via a series of backroads and mountain passes, came with more than a few surprises, especially dynamically and on the driveability fronts largely found lacking on Chinese-made vehicles.

A different looking Ford

Aesthetically, the Territory’s Far East roots are obvious as it represents a noticeable departure from the Eurocentric Puma, or the US-inspired Ranger and Everest.

Unlikely to escape the comparisons with offerings from Haval or Chery, the Territory is anything but bland, but as a colleague pointed out, it is not a dramatic standout either unlike its markets siblings, the new Mondeo and shooting brake-styled Evos.

Depicted Trend serves as the mid-range trim grade.

Still, it cuts a stylish figure and is a far cry from the original Chinese Territory based on the Yusheng S330 that caused controversy by being an almost carbon copy of the Range Rover Evoque upon its release in 2018.

Completing the exterior are seven colours and 18-inch alloy wheels, swapped-out for 19-inches on the flagship Titanium.

Unique inside

Undeniably, the biggest difference from any current Ford product is the layout and design of the interior, again derived from the Evos and Mondeo.

A further indication of the Territory’s market of origin, the dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a seven-inch infotainment system on the range opening Ambiente and the mid-spec Trend.

Interior is both minimalist, neat looking and well put together, though the imitation wood on the Titanium looks out of place.

Opting for the Titanium sees the latter being replaced by a 12.3-inch display and the vinyl upholstery by a two-tone blue-and-black leather combined with an imitation grained wood applique not everyone will take a liking to.

While supportive of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both infotainment systems do without Ford’s SYNC software on account of it not being offered in China.

Given that the Trend and Titanium were present at the launch, both systems could be experienced and once more, drew praise for not being overcomplicated or difficult to decipher.

Infotainment system measures 12.3-inches, but despite not being a SYNC system, is easy and logically laid out.

Programed to be as simple as possible with functions classified as not needed being omitted, both worked well and proved easy to get accustomed to from the off.

In spite of the wood trim and piano key black trim on the otherwise neat looking floating centre console, fit-and-finish impressed, as did the quality of the plastics and reliance on physical buttons for the dual-zone climate control, hazard lights and on the console itself behind the gear selector.

Want space?

Measuring 4 625 mm long, 1 934 mm wide, 1 707 mm tall and 2 726 mm long on the wheelbase front, the Territory places an emphasis on space, and nowhere more so than in the back.

With the rear seats up, boot space reaches 448-litres.

A well-known requirement in China where owners are often driven instead of driving themselves, neither head nor legroom left any complaints, even with the dual-pane panoramic sunroof the Titanium comes equipped with as standard.

Also likely to prove more than enough is the claimed boot space of 448-litres, which increases to 1 452-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Chinese-made means rear space is found lacking at all.

For South Africa, Ford has also made a tow bar available as an option with a braked trailer tow rating of 1 310 kg.

On the move

It is, however, on the move where the Territory impressed the most. Besides lacking any throttle calibration issues, the compliantly tuned suspension results in a comfortable and absorbing ride unphased by changing road surfaces.

Despite only its front wheels gripping, flinging the Territory into sharp corners still comes with a confidence inspiring feel and little to no body-roll – this despite Ford alleging no changes have taken place on the chassis side for South African market requirements.

The same applies to the steering that boasts enough feel for a vehicle of this kind, and the workings of the drivetrain as whole.

Centre console houses a series of physical buttons and dials, including the volume dial and gear selector.

In the case of the engine, the modest outputs feels usable with enough low-down surge when asked.

For its part, the seven-speed ‘box not only shifts smoothly, but lacks the low-speed shudder often associated with dual-clutch transmission,

At the same time, its programing also eschews abrupt changes and shifting rapidly in order to get to seventh gear.

Dual-tone blue-and-black leather upholstery on the Titanium won’t find universal favour.

A combination that was rated as the highlight of the Territory, it is still somewhat of a shame that gear shift paddles are not included, however, it behaves close to perfect left to its own devises.

Going along with its interior fittings, refinement also failed to disappoint as very little road or tyre noise can be heard from inside.

In fact, the biggest gripe is the overly sharp brakes that on more than one occasion, nearly resulted in heads meeting the windscreen when stopping.

Conclusion

While anything but earth shattering, the reinvited Ford Territory is far from a let-down pre-conceived notions had expected to be when it was confirmed for South Africa at the Blue Oval’s 100th anniversary celebrations last year.

Truthfully, it comes as a pleasant surprise for not only being a well devised package, but one that places significant emphasis on driveability as opposed to relying solely on tech as its main selling point.

While references to its country of origin won’t abide soon based on its looks, it feels better rounded-off than its countryman and, dare I say it, more balanced.

An overdue segment return for the Blue Oval, the wait for the Territory has been worth it, no questions asked.

Price

Pricing for the Territory includes a four-year/90 000 km warranty with a service plan being a R14 00 optional extra.

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Ambiente DCT – R576 000

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Trend DCT – R632 000

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Titanium DCT – R707 000

NOW READ: Starting price and first details of returning Ford Territory revealed