Prepare your grills! Sizzling hot pink ‘Barbiecue’ sauce is coming

This condiment, sporting the appropriate pink hue, is sure to reignite Barbie fever in time for the 65th anniversary of the Barbie brand.

If you thought the Barbie frenzy had faded, think again. Barbiecue sauce is here. Image: Mattel

Barbie fever continues for the condiment specialists, as limited-edition bottles of “Barbiecue” are set to hit the shelves soon. Could “Kenchup” be the next?

It’s nine months after the release of Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, earning more than $1.4 billion. Now the food giant has teamed up with Mattel Inc. to produce “Barbiecue” sauce. This condiment, sporting the appropriate pink hue and adorned with the iconic pony-tailed doll profile, is sure to reignite Barbie fever. And it’s just in time for the 65th anniversary of the Barbie brand.

‘We give our fans what they want’

Thiago Rapp, director of taste elevation at Heinz said in a report: “Barbie well and truly won the hearts of people wordwide all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality. We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want. Now, we’re thrilled to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life”.

Ruth Henriquez, head of consumer Products, publishing, at Mattel added: “This partnership with Heinz opens up another avenue for Barbie fans to bring home the world of Barbie. Last summer, we worked quickly with Heinz to bring to life the prospect of a Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce in digital form. It’s now so exciting to be able to put the physical product into our kitchen cupboards. This collaboration embodies the spirit of innovation and fun that both Mattel and Heinz are known for. We can’t wait for fans to enjoy this delicious and unique product.”

