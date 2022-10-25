SOUTH AFRICA’S TOP CABERNET SAUVIGNON, ACCORDING TO THE CRITICS

Sponsored

The news comes as the Paarl winery doubles down on regenerative viticultural and other sustainability measures, as well as on investment in precision agriculture and cellar upgrades.

International prestige platforms like The Drinks Business Global Cabernet Sauvignon Masters and Decanter World Wine Awards, as well as South Africa’s Veritas Awards and Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards (both featuring a mix of international and local judges) are rewarding the cellar for excellence in winemaking.

Nederburg’s apex wine, Private Bin R163 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, was declared a Master in the 2022 The Drinks Business Global Cabernet Sauvignon series. The wine was also deemed one of the publication’s top 12 Cabernet Sauvignons of the year (the only South African Cabernet Sauvignon on the list), rubbing shoulders with the likes of iconic Trefethen and Penfolds.

Master of Wine, Patricia Stefanowicz, based in the UK, described the wine as “gorgeous” and “full and rich, packed with bramble and smoked meat flavours”, adding: “Fresh acidity and dense tannins balance the generous alcohol, and hints of dark chocolate and vanilla bean accent the long finish.”

As if to underscore the age-worthiness of this special-edition Cabernet, the 2009 vintage of the R163 celebrated a Cabernet Sauvignon trophy triumph at the Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards, while Nederburg itself was crowned the competition’s 2022 South African Producer of the Year.

Matching the moment, Nederburg was also singled out as one of the top performing cellars at Veritas this year, coming away with five double gold and three gold medals. Interestingly, these were awarded across the multi-tiered range, to embrace the Private Bin, Heritage Heroes and The Winemasters offerings. Top scores were earned by Cabernets as well as by a variety of noble late harvest wines and a Chenin blanc.

And that’s not all! The 2018 vintage of Nederburg’s Private Bin Two Centuries Cabernet Sauvignon was awarded gold by the esteemed judging panel of the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

For details of availability and prices of award-winning offerings, go to www.vinoteque.co.za or www.nederburg.com.

A quick glance at the 2022 major prize winners

Nederburg

2018 Private Bin R163 The Drinks Business Global Cabernet Sauvignon Masters and top 12 Cabernets worldwide

2009 Private Bin R163 Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards: Cabernet Sauvignon Trophy

SA Producer of the Year Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards

2014 Heritage Heroes Anchorman Veritas Double Gold

Chenin Blanc

2011, 2013 Private Bin Edelkeur Veritas Double Golds (2)

2018 The Winemasters Noble Late Veritas Double Gold

Harvest

2012 Two Centuries Cabernet Veritas Double Gold

Sauvignon

2018 Private Bin Two Centuries Decanter World Wine Awards Gold

Cabernet Sauvignon