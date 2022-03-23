Apple services back online after two-day outage

Faizel Patel

Apple Services are back online after a two-day outage.

Apple Music, mobile Appstore and podcasts have now resumed their services after facing outages.

The outage also affected the Mac Appstore and many other services.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage on both days.

However, Bloomberg news is reporting Apple staff were told that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems.

DNS failures occur when a server fails to connect to an internet protocol address, and are often caused by human error.

Bloomberg said the reports began around noon on Monday, citing outage tracker Downdetector with the site showing that a few thousand people reported outages with iMessage.

Apple shares were little changed after-hours on Tuesday, with the stock trading at $168.80 (R2,500).

Meanwhile, Apple launched a number of new products earlier this month.

The technology giant unveiled 5G versions of its lower-end iPhone SE and iPad Air, including a redesigned Mac desktop computer and a faster processor.

The announcement was made during a virtual broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, kicking off what’s likely to be the company’s most prolific year yet for new product releases.

CEO Tim Cook took to the stage sporting a blue shirt and yellow Apple watch band, which may have been seen as a subtle show of support for Ukraine, as Russia continues to invade the country.

Apple also released a new software update for its which now allows users to unlock their iPhones with Face ID while wearing a mask.

iOS 15.4 was released last week for the Apple iPhone and iPad devices across the globe.

With the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple users have been urging the Cupertino company to upgrade the software which allows users to keep their masks on when unlocking their devices.

Apple said the TrueDepth system tries to “recognize the unique features around the eye to authenticate” your face.

ALSO READ: Warning: You could be blocked if you don’t activate Facebook protect