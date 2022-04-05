WhatsApp to limit amount of messages you can forward to fight misinformation

Faizel Patel

Social media platform WhatsApp is rolling out new restrictions when forwarding forwarded messages to other group chats on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

According to WABetainfo, the latest update for the beta version will restrict forwarding messages to multiple groups at a time.

Last month, WhatsApp introduced a new restriction when forwarding messages in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.2 update: the new limitation prevents users to send forwarded messages to more than one group chat.

Now WhatsApp is introducing the same limitation on the recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS:

In 2020, WhatsApp reduced the count of allowing the sharing of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time and limiting users to forwarding messages only five times.

Fighting misinformation and rumours

The company said the five-limit measure was aimed at fighting misinformation and rumours.

Previously a WhatsApp user could forward a message to twenty individuals or groups.

However, users can still forward messages to more than one chat group or individuals by copying and pasting their text, so the mechanism is not fool proof.

According to WABetaInfo WhatsApp is also working on UI changes where it will replace the camera tab with Communities one.

This tab is likely to direct users to the Communities Home, where they will see Communities for which they have admin rights and the groups-related to specific communities that they are a part of.

This feature is available in the latest version of WhatsApp beta app for iOS and it is expected to arrive on Android soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.8.0.72.

The social media platform is working on creating poll options for groups, for a future update of the app.

The new feature will allow users to create polls in WhatsApp groups which WABetainfo said is still under development.

WhatsApp which has more than 1.5 billion users has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app following global concern that the messaging service was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context and audio hoaxes with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.

