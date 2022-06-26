‘Oh hell no’ – Voice assistants could soon sound like your dead relative

Citizen Reporter

This latest technology feature isnt setting well with some neticitizens, after Amazon announced that its intelligent voice assistant Alexa is now capable of reproducing almost any human voice, including that of a deceased person.

Technology developments are moving quickly and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is scaring many people, largely due to doomsday movies and novels. One could easily reference Will SMith’s classic sci-fi 2004 film, I, Robot, in which US AI Robotics try to take over the world.

Fast forward to today, AI robots arent as advanced as seen in the film but many tech firms are moving closer and have developed features that demonstrate the future is near.

Amazon’s Alexa

During the firm’s re: MARS conference in Las Vegas, Amazon caused a sensation with this new feature that can recreate the voice of a deceased person. In the demonstration, a child is told the story of “The Wizard of Oz” by their deceased grandmother. Following this request, Alexa’s synthesized voice gives way to the more human voice of a person known to the listener.

According to those in charge of the research program that led to this feat, less than a minute of audio recorded by any individual is now enough to reproduce an approximate voice, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: Delivery robots take the strain out of shopping in UK town

For the moment, the feature is still in the development stage and there is absolutely no indication that it will be available to users anytime soon. Nevertheless, it opens up some pretty crazy possibilities, like being able to chat and ask questions to deceased loved ones.

The basic idea is, in fact, to be able to reproduce anyone’s voice from simple sound recordings. Here, it is members of the same family who are involved, but such a process could also lead to misuse.

Behind the idea of perpetuating the memory of a lost loved one, this technology raises many ethical questions, and that’s not to mention the potential shock of hearing the voice of a deceased relative speaking once again.

In a similar vein, find out how you can chat with William Shatner, even when he’s no longer alive.

Netcitizens flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts on the Alexa ‘dead’ feature:

I know the dead relatives Alexa thing is creepy. Why didn't they just say that you can set Alexa to sound like anyone?



I'll set my assistant to sound like Tommy Wiseau— Absolutely Positively Fang (@PositivelyFang) June 25, 2022

Amazon is developing a new feature that’ll allow Alexa to imitate a dead persons voice.. & it can mimic any voice after only hearing it speak for one minute.. all I got out of this was..

Don’t say a single word in the room with Alexa https://t.co/gpV1djV7zM— Tori Nicks 2.0 ???? (@MajestyRia) June 23, 2022

I want out#Alexa may soon mimic dead relative's voicehttps://t.co/LtEVPeDIjB— Simone Tulumello (@SimTulum) June 26, 2022

As Mass this morning, I was reminded to look forward to the resurrection of the Dead.

This wasn't what I had in mind. https://t.co/Vq4OHjFGov— Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) June 23, 2022

That's a big HELL NO



Alexa to speak in the voice of dead relatives to make memories last, Amazon says https://t.co/h0mwzAHn1s— Denver Michaels (@_denvermichaels) June 26, 2022

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting by AFP