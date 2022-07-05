Mohale Motaung on why he supports young entrepreneurs and brands

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Tecno is a growing cellphone brand catering to consumers looking for good quality budget smartphones and they are now focusing on helping youth desperate for opportunities.

The company’s growth has been seen in the release of new phones every few months. Having used the Tecno Spark 8C for a few weeks, there are some pros and cons to it. The Spark 8C is a smartphone for younger people and those with start-ups. While the camera quality is lower compared to its competitors, the functionality is impressive.

This is probably why it made sense for Tecno to have an initiative called “Spark Your Hustle” to support young creatives and their new business ventures. While hundreds of hopeful entrepreneurs entered, only eight made the cut.

The chosen entrepreneurs and panel of judges assembled at Instanation in Rosebank, Johannesburg, for the Tecno Hustle Hub winner announcement. The panel of judges included Mohale Motaung, Mbalenhle Zakwe, Zabelo Hlabisa, and Sanele Mkhize.

ALSO READ: Tecno Spark 8C affordable, versatile device for students, young workers

The common theme amongst all the entrepreneurs was to grow their start-ups, saying if they won they would use the money to buy the necessary equipment that would make it easier to make their products or services.

The finalists included beauty content creator – Hlengiwe Ntshangase, fashion design graduate and owner of Dress Me Too – Tshegofatso Sepotokele, visual artist – Munei Nevhutanda, homemade chilli saucer maker of Flo’s Sauce – Florah Nene, musician Sibusiso Sibanyoni, visual artist and photographer – Melusi Nene, Andani Mukwevho’s Forever Footwear inspired by Kanye ‘Ye’ West Yeezy’s collection and talented fashion designer – Ivan Plaatjies.

After much deliberation, Flo’s Sauce founder Nene was announced as the winner, taking home R80 000. Nene said her biggest dream was to see her hot sauce on the shelves of Food Lovers Market.

Tecno Spark Your Hustle winner, Flora Nene, with Mohale Motaung. Picture: Supplied

Mohale told The Citizen he supports such initiatives as they focus on young entrepreneurs because of the ripple effect of youth unemployment. “It is not easy to get funding and with Tecno having the Spark Your Hustle competition, we will have people rushing to create new ideas.”

The media personality added that the issue of youth unemployment and supporting young creatives is close to his heart as he has a foundation called the Youth Foundation that hopes to alleviate this.

“Anything that supports the youth is in line of my work. Young people have amazing things they want to share with the world, but they don’t have that opportunity.”