HONOR announces upcoming launch of HONOR 70 smartphone

Global technology brand HONOR has announced the upcoming launch of the HONOR 70, the latest addition to its high-end N Series smartphone line-up.

The smartphone boasts an axisymmetric camera triple-camera array with a curved design.

HONOR says the new line-up brings innovations across camera, design, performance, and functionality, delivering a powerful and premium user experience.

“The industry-first Solo Cut Vlog Mode feature produces portrait vlogs that tracks a specific person in group video and two high-definition videos simultaneously, perfect for content creators who want to choose the hero of their story.”

The HONOR 70 boasts a thickness of just 7.91mm with a weight of just 178g.

Solo Cut Vlog Mode and Sony IMX800 Camera Sensor

Featuring a 54MP Sony IMX800 Main Video Camera, the HONOR 70 debuts the Sony flagship 1/1.49-inch camera sensor, which captures more light for brighter and more detailed pictures, especially in backlit and night scenarios.

The HONOR 70 is also equipped with a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide camera which also doubles as a Macro Camera.

It delivers 4K video recording in 30fps in standard video recording and debuts what HONOR says is the first-ever Solo Cut Vlog Mode, enabling budding creators to produce portrait vlogs using Person Autofocus Tracking Technology.

Supported by the intelligent Person Re-Identification and Person Temporal Tracking Technology, this feature enables users to put the spotlight on a specific person in a group video. Even when the subject is out of the frame, it can automatically return when it is back, taking creative vlogging to a whole new level.

Performance with a Robust 66W HONOR SuperCharge

The HONOR 70 packs a single-cell dual-loop battery design with fast-charging. With the 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology, users can juice up the device 70 to 60% from 3% in just 20 minutes using the included charger, ensuring users can rapidly power up their device.

The HONOR 70 is available in Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Icelandic Frost.

