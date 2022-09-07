WATCH: Anticipation building for Apple’s new iPhone launch

Faizel Patel

Anticipation is building for tech giant Apple’s “Far Out” launch event at the Steve Jobs Theatre at its Cupertino headquarters in California.

The launch is expected to take place on Wednesday, at 10am Pacific Time (PT), which is about 7pm South African time.

It is believed Apple will be unveiling the iPhone 14, a couple of Apple Watch’s including some other gadgets.

Apple is also expected to make some software announcements.

Rumours have been circulating for weeks the iPhone 14 is likely to be joined by the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple is planning to focus on larger iPhone sizes for its flagship devices going forward with possibly a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 (Max or Plus), and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple’s new iPhones New almost always include camera improvements with the Pro iPhone models expected to get 48-megapixel cameras and 8K video recording capabilities.

Rumours also suggest that the iPhone 14 models are going to use an enhanced version of the A15 chip that was introduced in the iPhone 13 series, while the iPhone 14 Pro models receive an updated A16 chip.

“Are you excited to see the new iPhone14 during today’s AppleEvent? The iPhone alone is now bigger (in terms of sales) than some of the most well-known companies in the world, including household names such as Nike, CocaCola and McDonald’s,” tweeted Statista.

There are also reports the Apple Watch 8 will replace the Series 7, a Watch SE 2 to take the place of the years-old Watch SE and an Apple Watch Pro?

Perhaps to compete with the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, to stick it to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the premium Garmin smartwatches.

Meanwhile, analysts say customers should expect to pay even more the higher-end models this year.

The new iPhone 14 Pro is expected to retail for $1099 (R18 000 excluding duties) and while this may seem an outrageous price, for a phone, Apple customers will continue to find a way to afford because of the product’s quality and uniqueness.

