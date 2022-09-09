Meta launches ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign celebrating emerging talents

Faizel Patel

Meta has announced the launch of ‘Creators of Tomorrow’, a new campaign that celebrates emerging talents from around the world who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online.

The company said the campaign spotlights creators in Sub- Saharan Africa from East Africa, Southern Africa and Francophone Africa.

The global campaign is the first of its kind, starting in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and expanding to more countries around the world in the coming months.

Meta says it will be working closely with these creators over the next year, as they continue to grow their audience and turn their passions into professions across Meta technologies.

Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Meta said, the company wants to highlight innovative creators.

“With this campaign, we aim to highlight creators who are innovating through tools such as Reels and short-form video content formats, as well as those who are leveraging, exploring new content formats such as AR/VR.”

“We are excited to work closely with these creators, and we’re committed to help them grow their audience, build a business and unlock new possibilities for the future as we build for the metaverse,” Baz said.

African creators have creatively used Meta technologies and apps, Facebook and Instagram to express themselves and tell the African story to Africans and people from across the world.

Using fashion, comedy, food, travel and political commentary, over the years creators from sub-Saharan Africa have increased the recognition of the cultural contribution of the continent, improving its perception to the world.

Meta will be hosting exclusive events across the region to celebrate the Creators of Tomorrow, sharing the latest news, tips as well as tools and resources across Meta technologies.

In Kenya, Creators including Creator featured in the campaign will attend an exclusive brunch consisting of a Reels School, and in South Africa over 50 Creators will attend a Creator Day filled with dedicated tailored workshops and training to help them thrive in this evolving digital and creator economy.

Some of the identified Creators of Tomorrow from Africa include Pamela Mtanga, South Africa: An award winning multimedia entrepreneur, Nadia Matovu, Uganda: An influencer, wife and business woman, Saraï D’Hologne, Ivory Coast: An artist painter who’s the head of an artistic universe and Fatou Jupiter Touré, Senegal: An actress, producer, UN ambassador among others.

