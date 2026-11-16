After AI policy setback, Malatsi takes SA’s AI ambitions to Silicon Valley

The visit comes at a critical time as SA reviews and redrafts the country's National AI Policy.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delegation in Silicon Valley as South Africa seeks to accelerate its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions and rebuild confidence in its national AI policy framework.

The visit comes at a critical time for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), which is reviewing and redrafting the country’s National AI Policy after the original draft was withdrawn earlier this year over fictitious references that undermined its credibility.

AI

Leading a delegation comprising government officials, state entities, business representatives, researchers and start-ups, Malatsi is engaging with some of the world’s leading technology firms, researchers and AI entrepreneurs in California.

According to DCDT spokesperson Sheldon Morais, the mission aims to draw on global best practice in AI adoption, governance and policy development as government works to position South Africa as a competitive player in the digital economy.

“The study tour will support the department’s efforts to ensure that South Africa is best positioned to leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence for the growth of an inclusive digital economy, job creation and skills development,” Morais said.

Partnerships

The outreach mission is also intended to strengthen partnerships that could help South Africa harness AI to address developmental challenges while managing the technology’s potential risks.

The Silicon Valley engagements come as the government refines its AI policy approach following the appointment of an expert advisory panel to assist with the policy review process.

Malatsi said the trip provides an opportunity to establish meaningful international partnerships.

“I am looking forward to building impactful partnerships with some of the leading stakeholders from all over the world who are shaping the evolution of artificial intelligence, especially as government continues its journey of redrafting its AI policy.”

AI strategy

The delegation is expected to use insights gained from the visit to inform South Africa’s evolving AI strategy, attract investment and strengthen the country’s position in the rapidly growing global technology sector.