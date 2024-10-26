AI-powered innovation to be key focus at Dell Tech Forum in November

The ability to accelerate AI-powered innovation across the enterprise has become essential to the success of any organisation

Once the preserve of science fiction, AI has wormed its way into people lives in myriad ways, Photo: iStock

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not only the future; today, it’s already the key to unlocking tangible value.

The ability to accelerate AI-powered innovation across the enterprise has become essential to the success of any organisation’s AI journey.

This concept will be fully explored at the AI Edition of this year’s Dell Technologies Forum.

Tech forum

Taking place at the Kyalami International Convention Center on 9 November, the Dell Tech Forum is a premier tech conference for technology enthusiasts and business leaders looking to drive innovation and growth.

Stimulating panel discussions, visionary thought leadership and breakout theatre sessions will be complemented by the standout highlight of the event: the keynote address by Todd Lieb, Vice President of Partnerships at Dell.

Lieb is expected to explore how AI-integrated solutions can deliver deeper data insights, enhance productivity and inspire new ways of doing business.

ALSO READ: AI emerging as ‘pivotal ally’ in fight against cybercrime

Clara

Delegates will also have the opportunity to meet Clara, Dell’s digital human. Clara is an intuitive ecosystem that anyone can use and will help create technology solutions that can drive human progress and change lives.

In addition, the forum will showcase its half-day AI Acceleration Workshops. At these workshops, Dell works with customers to build a proof of concept around specific AI requirements.

AI solving problems

Last year, MJ Petroni, a cyborg anthropologist and futurist at Causeit said generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) allows people to solve problems.

“It allows us to solve problems that previously we were told are too expensive to solve. So, whether that’s providing healthcare for everyone or a tutor for every child or student or access to information in every language, we can now do that.”

During the tech forum, Dell also introduced Clara, a “digital human.”

Digital human

Petroni said the concept of “digital human” is more than just a science fiction concept.

“So, what we are actually talking about when we [talk about] digital humans is more like a machine character or avatar. It’s a human-like representation of a machine system that bridges that gap between how we think and how the machine thinks.

“That bridge between is the point of interface when kind of being touches another, whether it’s us touching the screen of our phones or us talking to AI. It prompts really important questions about what is it to be human and what is it be a machine and how we need to adapt ourselves to be able to work in these systems,” Petroni said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Gen AI solves problems that were too expensive to solve’ – Cyborg Anthropologist