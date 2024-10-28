Connectivity and internet facing much-needed change and growth in SA

The broadband picture of a stark digital divide persists, with only 20% of households enjoying broadband access.

As Communications Minister Solly Malatsi initiates bold plans to expand broadband across South Africa, connectivity and the internet are facing much-needed change and growth.

This is according to David Coleman, the chief product officer at Frogfoot Networks.

Digital landscape

Over the last decade, South Africa has witnessed a dramatic transformation in its digital landscape. The country has made significant strides, with mobile networks now reaching almost every corner of the nation, and Malatsi wants to expand the network.

The minister said the initiative aims to significantly expand access to broadband connectivity to poor South Africans and people living in remote parts of the country.

Connectivity in SA

According to GSMA Intelligence, mobile connections have achieved an impressive 100% penetration rate, spanning both urban centres and rural areas.

However, the broadband picture, one of a stark digital divide persists, with only 20% of households enjoying broadband access.

Even more striking? Only one in ten South Africans can tap into high-speed fibre or fixed wireless networks.

A vision of inclusivity

Coleman said while there has been considerable progress, these figures underscore the substantial work needed to bridge the remaining connectivity gaps.

He however said this may change with public and private sector investments and commitments.

“One of the most significant of these is the National Broadband Project established by the State IT Agency (Sita) at an estimated cost of R6 billion. The project aims to increase connectivity throughout the country while also cutting the cost of connectivity for government, municipal and state agencies.

Mobile operators are also prioritising a vision of inclusivity, focusing on developing cost-effective solutions for historically neglected regions.

The past decade has seen a remarkable progression in mobile technology, with networks evolving from 3G to 5G and all offering increasingly accessible connectivity.

Data costs

Coleman said despite these improvements in coverage, the cost of data remains a significant hurdle for many South Africans.

“In areas lacking fibre infrastructure, users often find themselves at the mercy of higher mobile data rates, which can be prohibitively expensive. However, there’s a silver lining as the demand for data continues to grow exponentially across all sectors of society.

“Service providers are introducing unlimited data plans and more affordable packages within fibre-enabled areas, Coleman said.

Fibre

Fibre remains the ultimate enabler as of 2024. Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) solutions are becoming increasingly capable and there must be a more focused effort to roll this out to the edges of the country, Coleman said

“It offers limitless capacity and can bring education, insight, and transformation to communities that have remained cut off from the rest of the world due to distance and poverty.

Undersea cables

Another notable change is the increase of undersea cables servicing Africa.

the West Africa Cable System connects South Africa to the United Kingdom along the West coast of Africa and runs for 14, 530km; the Eastern Africa Submarine System runs up the East Coast, and the recently introduced Equiano which also runs down the East Coast.

Coleman said while these are the most well-known, there are several others all creating numerous entry points along the coast which provide reliable service to the country.

“Some of the content providers, including Google and Meta, have also mentioned plans to bring additional cables onto the continent, adding redundancy and higher reliability across services.”

Africa’s potential

Coleman said Africa has immense potential – it’s connected and there are reliable service providers delivering the internet at speed.

“With all this change, Africa is slowly standing up on the global stage, accessing markets, showcasing innovation, and building businesses. While there remains work to be done, organisations and the government are making the steps necessary to connect South Africa and its people,” Coleman said.

