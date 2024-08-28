Expect AI: Apple set to launch new iPhone lineup in September

While it’s unclear what “glowtime” is referring to, embedded AI is expected to be a key feature of the latest iPhone 16 lineup

On Monday, September 9 the tech giant is hosting a special event with the tag line “It’s Glowtime.” Picture: Supplied

With artificial intelligence (AI) all the rage at the moment, Apple is expected to join the bandwagon with the possible debut of its first generative AI iPhone.

On Monday, September 9 the tech giant is hosting a special event with the tagline “It’s Glowtime”.

The event will take place at 10 am Pacific Time (7pm in South Africa) at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park and will be streamed online.

iPhone 16

During the event, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 lineup. The big change to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is touted to be a switch to a vertically aligned camera system on the back, according to The Verge.

While it’s unclear what “glowtime” is referring to, embedded AI is expected to be a key feature of the latest iPhone 16 lineup.

Apple’s design of its smartphone has largely remained unchanged aesthetically, albeit with a few tweaks here and there.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Apple brings ChatGPT to iPhone – Everything announced at WWDC

Artificial Intelligence

At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple announced a slew of AI features under the umbrella of “Apple Intelligence,” including a revamped Siri and an integration with ChatGPT.

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the time said Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with the company’s products.

“Most importantly it has to understand you and be grounded in your personal context like your routine, your relationships, your communications and more. And of course, it has to be built with privacy from the ground up.”

However, these features will be available only on the latest Apple devices and will be rolled out gradually starting later this year.

Competition

The Cupertino company is facing tough competition from competitors such as Oppo, and Google, who recently announced AI functionality alongside their new Galaxy and Pixel smartphones and Samsung.

Samsung unveiled the latest versions of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, during its Unpacked event in July.

With the proliferation of AI, the software is becoming the primary feature of smartphones. This is a case in point with Samsungs new devices which are packed with AI features and it seems Apple is following suit.

What’s the deal?

All four iPhone 16 models, the standard version, 16 Plus, Pro and Ultra are expected to have the Action Button, which was exclusive to the Pro line with the iPhone 15.

Apple is also rumoured to launch the Apple Watch Series 10 and two versions of new AirPods at the event.

Like last year’s Apple iPhone 15 lineup, the prices are expected to be quite exorbitant, but with mobile phone contracts now going to 48 moths from, many South Africans will be waiting to see if the new iPhone is really worth getting.

ALSO READ: Google trends reveal South Africans keen to grow AI skills