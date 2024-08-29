Struggling to sleep? Maybe these mobile apps can help

Getting a good night’s sleep every day will help to reduce your exposure to the risk of health conditions

Picture: iStock Smart watches like the Huawei Watch, Apple Watch and Samsung and others also allow you to track your sleep. Picture: Stock image

If you are struggling to get a good night’s sleep and if counting sheep doesn’t work anymore, perhaps it’s time to consider a mobile app that will help you catch those elusive zzzz’s.

Health and fitness sensor technology keeps us at the forefront of technological development and helps to pursue healthier lifestyles.

Getting a good night’s rest and sleeping well is critical in performing at the top of your game.

Over the longer term, getting a good night’s sleep every day will help to reduce your exposure to the risk of health conditions like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack and stroke.

Smartwatches like the Huawei Watch, Apple Watch and Samsung other also allow you to track your sleep to ensure you are getting the required hours of shuteye.

If you’re struggling to get the shuteye you need, there are sleep and relaxation apps that can help. Whether you’re battling insomnia or just want to enhance sleep quality, TCL has shared some Android apps that can help you with that elusive good night’s rest.

BetterSleep

BetterSleep helps you fall asleep easily, sleep soundly and develop better sleep habits with its dreamy soundscapes, narrated stories and relaxed meditations. The app will track your sleep, understand how it works, and propose ways to improve it. It helps you to learn about the science behind your unique sleep needs.

Calm

Calm is an app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. Its guided meditations, sleep stories, soundscapes, breathwork and stretching exercises are designed to help you manage stress, balance moods and sleep better.

Goodsomnia

You can easily record and analyse snoring using Goodsomnia Lab. This snore recording app helps you identify if you or your partner snore and what factors affect your snoring the most. Track and replay your snoring sounds, dive into your sleep report details and share it with your doctor – all from your Android phone.

Headspace

Headspace is a guide to mental health, mindfulness, and meditation. At bedtime, use the app to create a space for better sleep. The app lets you destress with sleep sounds, relaxing nature sounds, calming sleep music, and guided deep sleep meditations. There are hundreds of sleepcasts, meditation tracks and bedtime soundscapes to choose from.

Loóna

From when you wake up and during your busy day, Loóna will support your emotional states with playlists and immersive stories. Each night, you’ll have a guided session that bundles together cognitive therapy, activity-based relaxation, storytelling and sleep sounds. Complete it to shut the world out and create the perfect mood for sleep.

Shut Eye

Shut Eye Sleep helps you understand and improve your sleep with its premium sleep sounds, amazing stories and soothing meditations. There are more than 200 sleep sounds and music tracks to choose from.

Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is your personal sleep tracker and smart alarm clock with a range of features (including a snore recorder, sleep recorder and sleep sounds) to help you get a good night’s rest and wake up more easily. You will be in a better mood and feel recharged and focused during the day.

SleepScore

The SleepScore app provides personalised information about your sleep cycles so you can make manageable lifestyle changes to improve your sleep. It uses your microphones and speakers to analyse your movements and breathing patterns to generate your sleep score. The app has a smart alarm clock to gently wake you at the ideal time in your sleep cycle.

Slumber

Slumber includes 800+ sleep-inducing calm bedtime stories, guided sleep meditations and soothing noises that will help you improve your sleep habits.

