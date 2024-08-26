Astronauts stranded on ISS will only return to Earth in February 2025

Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore and Sunita Williams stranded on the ISS will be brought back to earth on a SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft.

Astronauts Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore and Sunita Williams will have to wait until next year to return to earth. Picture: NASA

Two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) will have to wait until next year to return to Earth and their families.

Astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been unable to get home because of a problem with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft originally meant to transport them.

National Aeronautics and Space and Administration (NASA) administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Saturday it would bring the two astronauts stranded on the ISS back to earth on a SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft.

“NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew-9 next February and that Starliner will return uncrewed.”

Under the new plan, the SpaceX Crew-9 mission will take off in late September, but carrying only two passengers instead of the originally planned four.

Back to Earth

Nelson said Boeing has been working closely with NASA to understand what improvements need to be made to the spacecraft.

“Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest and most routine. A test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine. The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring Boeing’s Starliner home uncrewed is the result of our commitment to safety.”

The spacecraft will remain moored on the ISS until its scheduled return in February, bringing back its own crew members plus their two stranded colleagues.

NASA said 61-year-old Wilmore and 58-year-old Williams “fully” supported the plans for their return next year and would spend the next few months carrying out scientific work, space maintenance and possibly doing some “spacewalks”.

The space agency said it will share more information about the Crew-9 complement when details are finalised.

Butch and Suni will continue to contribute to @ISS_Research aboard the station before heading home in a @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.



Follow our blogs for the latest @Space_Station and #Starliner updates: https://t.co/M7G4xLhChJ pic.twitter.com/0wX2xeom9V August 24, 2024

What went wrong?

NASA and SpaceX are currently working on several items before launch, including reconfiguring seats on the Crew-9 Dragon, and adjusting the manifest to carry additional cargo, personal effects, and Dragon-specific spacesuits for Wilmore and Williams.

Wilmore and Williams took off on what was planned to be an eight-day mission on 5 June but will now spend about eight months in orbit.

The Starliner experienced problems on its way to the ISS, including leaks of helium, which pushed fuel into the propulsion system. Several thrusters also did not work properly.

The approach represents a further blow to the already tarnished image of US giant Boeing, whose aeroplane arm has been beset in recent years with concerns about safety and quality control.

