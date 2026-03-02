Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know

South Africans in need of assistance can reach their nearest embassies using these forms of communication.

As conflict escalates across the Middle East, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) and Gift of the Givers are urging South Africans in the region to make contact with their nearest embassy.

Travellers have been warned not to head to airports without checking their flight status first.

These precautions have been taken following tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Dirco has called on all South African citizens currently in the Middle East to contact the embassies accredited to their countries of residence to ensure they are registered and that their whereabouts are known.

Furthermore, Dirco cautioned that the government’s ability to assist may be constrained depending on where citizens are located.

“South Africa’s support in these countries could be limited, and it could be assumed that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency,” the department noted.

In light of this, Dirco further encouraged citizens to take personal responsibility for their safety.

“Citizens are further encouraged to assess their own safety and security and act accordingly,” the department said.

The humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, echoed the call, issuing an urgent alert on Sunday to South African nationals currently in the Middle East, urging them to contact their nearest South African embassy without delay.

The organisation confirmed that those who had previously registered with South African missions had already been reached.

“Those who registered with our embassies have already been contacted directly,” Gift of the Givers said, adding that they had acted ahead of the latest wave of unrest. “We advised individuals on our databases to leave even prior to the attacks.”

For those who have not yet made contact, Gift of the Givers is calling on all South Africans in the region to act now.

“If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the relevant mission below and share this post widely to help us reach everyone,” the organisation said.

South Africans in need of assistance can reach their nearest mission using the following contacts:

Qatar: +974-5583-2762 | dirco.gov.za/doha

Iran: +98-912-230-8968 | southafricanembassy.ir

UAE (Dubai): +971-50-558-1235 | dirco.gov.za/dubai

Abu Dhabi: +971-50-622-4291 or +971-50-445-9499 | dirco.gov.za/abudhabi

Kuwait: +965-9720-0172 | +965-9979-4483 | +965-9916-7899 | dirco.gov.za/kuwait

Saudi Arabia – Riyadh (also covering Yemen, Bahrain and Oman): +966-55-812-2215 | dirco.gov.za/riyadh

Saudi Arabia – Jeddah: +966-56-244-5376 | dirco.gov.za/jeddah

Jordan: +962-79-552-0245 | dirco.gov.za/jordan

Syria (also covering Iraq): +963-966-44-4405 | dirco.gov.za/syria

Palestine (also covering Israel): +972-053-2553-113 | dirco.gov.za/palestine

Citizens can also contact Dirco’s helpline in Pretoria directly at +27 12 351 1000 or email [email protected].

Travellers warned not to go to airports without confirming flight status

The crisis has also caused widespread disruption to air travel, with Acsa confirming that international flight schedules have been severely affected.

The continued closure of UAE airspace is cited as a key driver of the disruption.

Acsa issued a firm advisory to anyone with upcoming travel to the region.

“Travellers scheduled to depart from South African airports to the Middle East and the UAE are strongly advised not to proceed to airport precincts until they have confirmed their flight status directly with their respective airlines,” the airports body said.

Acknowledging the distress the situation is causing, Acsa said it recognises the human toll of the disruptions.

“We recognise the frustration and anxiety these disruptions may cause and extend our support to all affected travellers,” the company said.

Passengers needing to rebook or seeking assistance are encouraged to contact their airlines directly.

Emirates can be reached at emirates.com or on +971 600 555 555, while Qatar Airways is available at qatarairways.com, +974 4144 5555, or +44 3309 127 416.

“Acsa continues to monitor developments closely in coordination with aviation stakeholders,” the company confirmed.

It added that passengers are urged to “rely on verified information from official sources” as further updates will be communicated as they become available.

