A billion people will soon have 5G connections

More than 110 million new 5G subscriptions were taken out globally in Q3 2022, bringing the total to 870 million, according to the latest statistics published by Ericsson in its November mobility report. The symbolic 1-billion mark is expected to be reached as early as the end of this year.

North America and Northeast Asia have the highest 5G uptake rates. In these regions, 5G subscriptions account for 35% and 34% of all mobile plans, respectively. This is followed by the Arab Gulf States (20%) and Europe (11%).

By 2028, this rate is expected to rise to 91% in the United States, 88% in Western Europe and 86% in the Gulf States. Far behind, people in sub-Saharan Africa have yet to benefit from this innovation, with almost no subscriptions today and a penetration rate that is not expected to exceed 14% by 2028.

In terms of coverage, 5G today is accessible to just over 30% of the world’s population. By 2028, almost 85% of the population should be able to connect. The number of 5G subscriptions worldwide are expected to reach 5 billion by then.

Currently, 228 service providers worldwide offer at least one 5G package. Meanwhile, no less than 700 smartphone models are now compatible with this technology.

Average data consumption of a 5G package is expected to be 19 GB per month in 2023, before climbing to 46 GB by the end of 2028.

Video alone is expected to account for 80% of 5G-related usage.

