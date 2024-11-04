Why data security is essential across tech industries

From smartphones to smart cities, protecting user data is now a priority, as digital breaches continue to escalate globally.

As digital interactions permeate every aspect of daily life, data privacy and security have become essential across nearly every tech-driven industry.

Research shows that 67% of smartphone users are concerned about data privacy, according to Deloitte, as personal data breaches remain a top risk.

The average cost of a single data breach case in South Africa is a whopping R53.1 million in 2024.

According to IBM’s annual Cost of a Data Breach Report, published in August, stolen or compromised credentials were the most common initial attack vectors in South Africa, accounting for 17% of all cyberattacks. These types of attacks averaged a total cost of R56 million per breach.

Fred Zhou, Honor South Africa’s CEO said protecting user data isn’t just an industry requirement; “it’s essential to building lasting consumer trust.”

“From smartphones to digital finance and smart home technologies, prioritizing data security is essential for every tech-related industry. While smartphones often lead the conversation around privacy, the need for secure data handling extends across the entire tech landscape.

“For consumers, this commitment to privacy offers reassurance in an era where data can be as valuable as currency. As more companies adopt these practices, the future of digital privacy promises to be a safer place for all users,” Zhou said.

Internet of Things

Zhou added that the Internet of Things (IoT) devices—ranging from home security systems to smart appliances—present unique privacy risks.

“A 2024 ENISA report highlighted that IoT-enabled devices, which may be vulnerable to cyberattacks, require heightened data security standards, as more connected devices increase the attack surface for potential breaches.

“For consumers, the awareness that their everyday devices, including smartphones, must uphold strong privacy standards is leading to greater expectations from tech providers,” he said.

With just a week before the Africa Tech Festival kicks off in Cape Town, Honor will showcase their technology at the event with visitors expected to experience these data security features firsthand.

Ai enhancement for email

Meanwhile, global human risk management platform Mimecast has announced AI-powered enhancements for its Advanced Business Email Compromise (BEC) Protection solution.

Cyber risk is evolving at break-neck speed, with a wide spectrum of threats organizations must combat. By deploying AI where it counts, Mimecast ensures businesses can keep ahead of attackers while safeguarding their critical IP.

These two new advancements – spanning email security and insider threat management – deploy the latest natural language processing (NLP) to ensure businesses can keep ahead of both attackers and their competition.

“Mimecast is no stranger to AI,” said Sean Brady, SVP of Product Management at Mimecast.

“These new enhancements are a direct product of long-standing and measured integration of this powerful technology,” he said.

