Elon Musk’s Grok can now analyse images on X

Grok has gained significant traction ever since the chatbot was made available for free.

Social media platform X (formally Twitter) just became a lot smarter with Grok, the AI chatbot that’s built into the platform, now having the ability to analyse images.

The update is significant for users, especially those who require information about a picture.

How to use it

To use the new image analysis features on mobile just load up the X app, then tap on the Grok tab at the bottom of the screen (a square with a line through it) then the + button to upload an image.

In a browser, go to X.com and click on Grok in the left-hand menu, then use the paperclip button to attach an image to upload.

Once it’s uploaded you can then ask Grok questions about the image.

The biggest issue with Grok is that users very quickly hit the free usage limit for uploading images, noted Tech Radar.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s X shuts operations in Brazil amid bitter dispute with judge

Musk elated

Musk, who owns the X platform, was elated by the update.

“Analyse any image in seconds with Grok!

“You can upload any image to Grok for analysis, from medical tests to video games! Just tap the button or paste the image into the entry bar,” he said on the platform.

While this update marks a notable advancement for Grok, it’s clear that the model is still in development compared to more mature AI models.

Grok growing

The AI chatbot has gained significant traction ever since it was made available for free last month.

The AI chatbot was launched by Musk in November 2023, in a bid to counter the growing popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

The chatbot currently runs on the Grok 2 model, with an upgrade to Grok 3 promised for late 2024 which did not happen but promised potentially significant advancements.

NOW READ: Australia’s social media ban: How will South Africa respond?