Google’s Year in Search: Tito Mboweni and ‘demure meaning’ among top SA searches in 2024

Google has given South Africans a fascinating look at what captivated the country’s attention over the past year, revealing unexpected trends.

Google’s Year in Search 2024 has revealed that South Africans Googled Dricus du Plessis, IEC (Independent Electoral Commission of SA), Tyla, the late actor Mpho Sebeng and the missing Joslin Smith.

The search giant has given South Africans a fascinating look at what captivated the country’s attention over the past year, revealing unexpected trends and fascinating insights into the collective consciousness of netizens.

In South Africa, this year’s results show a heightened interest in entertainment, current affairs, events, sports, celebrities and notable personalities who have passed away.

Demure

Google said the year has seen the unexpected rise of a seemingly simple word – demure.

Once a term often associated with outdated notions of femininity, “demure” has been reclaimed and reimagined for a new generation. What began as a playful TikTok trend ignited a broader conversation about individuality, self-expression and challenging societal norms.

From fashion runways to social media feeds, the word “demure” was everywhere, Google said, sparking curiosity and inspiring creativity – the meaning of the word demure is one of this year’s most searched words, this is according to the 2024 Year in Search data.

Amapiano

Tshwala Bami, a captivating amapiano track featuring S.N.E and EeQue, took the music world by storm. Released earlier this year, the song surpassed 100 million streams within a month after its release, solidifying its position as a global hit and this year’s most searched Amapiano dance tune.

Below are the full lists of Top Trending Searches by South Africans 2024:

Celebrities

Among celebrities and media personalities who passed away this year, talented and rising star in the South African film industry, Mpho Sebeng, topped the search list for loss.

The passing on of Liam Payne and Pravin Gordhan followed in this category as losses that captured the interest of South Africans this year.

Movies

After conquering the box office worldwide, Inside Out 2 soared to the top of South Africa’s most searched movies while Baby Reindeer claimed the number one spot for the most searched TV shows.

Politics

While South Africans were eager to make their mark during the 2024 National Elections in May, IEC topped the most searched event list.

Online searches also revealed a keen interest in the results of the US Elections which came up second place as the most searched event this year.

Sport

From a sporting perspective, the AFCON, Euro 2024 and the T20 World Cup, a biennial T20 cricket tournament, dominated sporting events that South Africans were interested in. The AFCON, which also topped the list of searches, was held in the Ivory Coast and saw Bafana’s impressive run, igniting national pride.

Year in search

Year in Search provides an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

