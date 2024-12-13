‘No DNA, just RSA’: Seven moments in 2024 that will fill you with patriotism [VIDEO]

Seven moments in 2024 that South Africans shone on the world stage.

The Boks, Tyla and Siba Mtongana had moments of ‘No DNA, just RSA’ IN 2024. Pictures: Instagram

The term might have found its popularity after the Springboks’ successful defence of their Rugby World Cup win in 2023, but the ‘no DNA, just RSA’ took on a new life in 2024.

Social media helped popularise the term, but that was only triggered by South Africans from different walks of life doing amazing things.

In no particular order, below are seven moments of South African pride that gave the term validity throughout 2024.

Pretty Yende at Notre Dame reopening

After witnessing the Notre Dame being ravaged by flames from her apartment in Paris in 2019, South African opera singer Pretty Yende performed at the reopening of the historic French cathedral.

The fire destroyed the cathedral’s spire, weakening the structure and leaving a large hole in the roof. Hundreds of firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze.

The European-based singer spoke with excitement about experiencing the cathedral for the first time.

“I could really see from my window when it happened and literally, I could feel the pain and I could feel the whole atmosphere change,” said the opera singer.

“Of all the Paris monuments you can think of… Notre Dame is one I have never been in,” she shared.

“What a special way to be able to experience Notre Dame through this incredible renewal, and so I’m really excited and happy to experience it in this way.”

Tyla scooping awards

Following a successful 2023 where her song Water dominated global charts, South Africa’s Tyla scooped her first Grammy award in the category of Best African Music Performance.

So big was Water’s success that a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa jamming to Tyla’s hit song set tongues wagging on social media.

She beat out competition from Nigeria’s Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Strrr and Asake at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Tyla also won three of her four nominations at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Tshepiso Mazibuko shines in France

South African photographer Tshepiso Mazibuko walked away with more than R90 000 in prize money after winning two awards at the Rencontres d’Arles summer photography festival in France.

Mazibuko was awarded the 2024 Discovery Award Louis Roederer Foundation’s Public Award and the prestigious Madame Figaro Photo Award for her exhibition Ho tshepa ntshepedi ya bontshepe (To Believe in Something That Will Never Happen).

Mazibuko’s work looks at the impact of the political designation ‘born-free’ on South Africa’s post-1994 black youth generation.

The title, derived from a Sesotho proverb, explores the paradoxical nature of this label and how the remnants of apartheid have hindered the full realisation of freedom.

“It’s a huge honour to be recognised by the Arles Photography Festival with these awards. Having the chance to share my work at the festival alone has been richly rewarding,” said Mazibuko after her win.

Dricus du Plessis becomes UFC champion

The year began mighty good for Dricus Du Plessis when he dethroned American Sean Strickland to become the first man from the country to hold a title in the most prestigious organisation in mixed martial arts.

“Wow. The emotions I felt when I heard the judges scores being read,” Du Plessis said in the post-fight press conference after UFC297 at the sold-out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

“It felt like 15 years of work, of dreaming and sacrifices came together in that one single sentence,” he added on hearing legendary octagon announcer Bruce Buffer calling out his name as the new champion.

Du Plessis then defended his UFC middleweight title against bitter rival Israel Adesanya in a blockbuster bout at Perth Arena in the main event of UFC 305.

Siba Mtongana win award in Dubai

Celebrated chef Siba Mtongana had her own ‘no DNA, just RSA’ moment on the world stage when her eatery won Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards at Summersalt Jumeirah Al Naseem, in Dubai.

“Always an honour and humbling privilege to represent my country and continent on a global stage! We brought it home,” Mtongana wrote on Instagram while reflecting on her win.

The award is for her Cape Town restaurant, SIBA – The Restaurant, located inside The Table Bay Hotel.

The World Culinary Awards is an initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the culinary industry, with this year being the fifth edition.

Exceed producing champs

South African esports organisation Exceed made history when its players Peterbot and Pollo became the first Africans to win the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) World Championship.

Really cool to see Exceed become the first South African Esports Org to take a Major Esports LAN title



Huge accomplishment pic.twitter.com/OBIt5xXvjt — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 8, 2024

Peterbot and Pollo won the FNCS World Championship title and the $400 000 prize. The win put Africa on the global gaming map.

The mighty Springboks’ dominance

2024 was like the Springboks’ victory lap after their 2023 Rugby World Cup win, and because South Africans didn’t get to celebrate the champions after the 2019 victory due to Covid.

The Boks only lost two matches this year and used 51 players in all games, including giving 12 debuts to players.

The Boks retained the Prince William Cup (against Wales), the Nelson Mandela Challenge Plate (against Australia) and the Qatar Airways Cup.

The Springboks also finished their November Tour unbeaten, after dispatching of Scotland, England and Wales. They won the Rugby Championship, beating the All Blacks twice.

Pieter-Steph du Toit was crowned World Rugby Player of the Year for a second time in 2024. Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe were also nominated, highlighting the Boks’ dominance in world rugby.

