Honor announces it will be bringing 200 Pro smartphone to SA

With AI creeping in in almost new mobile phones, Honors new smartphone is expected to give the competition a tough time

Big smartphones brands in South Africa are in for serious competition after Honor announced that it will be bringing its Honor 200 Pro smartphone to the country.

The news was shared by the company to a few publications including The Citizen at Honors headquarters in Bryanston on Tuesday.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) all the rage and creeping in in almost new mobile phones to enhance the handsets capabilities, Honors new smartphone is expected to give the competition a run for their money as it competes for South African market share.

AI in photography

Capturing intense photos that tell a story has become a paramount in the journalism profession, while the Gen Z’s or younger generation want to mesmerise their social media following with captivating and perfect selfies. This will include preloaded photo filters which enhances the photo to the satisfaction of the user.

With AI playing a more dominant role in photography on many phones, Honour said AI is not taking away the art of photography which the digital single reflex camera’s (DSLR) are renowned for.

“We don’t think that AI is moving that away. We need to think about who are using these devices and who our target audience is. Not many people know how to use professional photographic equipment. They want to use their phone to easily take the best photos they can.

“That’s why we want to use AI to enhance the ability for people to take great photos. You can also see the difference between our product and the DSLR,” Honor said.

200 lite

Honor will also be launching new Honor 200 Lite 5G in South Africa.

Bringing flagship features to the Number Series, the 200 Lite is equipped with the AI-driven Magic Portal.

It draws on the company’s four-layer architecture of AI strategy utilising platform-level AI to harness advanced AI algorithms to understand user messages and actions, enabling seamless navigation to relevant apps.

Magic Portal transforms how consumers use their smart device, providing a smarter and more intuitive experience.

It is expected that Honor will launch the 200 Lite in South Africa in the upcoming weeks.

