24 hours in pictures, 17 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People ride a Ferris wheel at an amusement park in Idlib on June 16, 2024, during the Eid-al-Adha festival, marking the end of Muslims’ hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP)