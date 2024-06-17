24 hours in pictures, 17 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
People ride a Ferris wheel at an amusement park in Idlib on June 16, 2024, during the Eid-al-Adha festival, marking the end of Muslims’ hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures from South Africa’s Youth Day celebrations, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader and South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma at the party press conference, workers cleaning up an oil slick at Tanjong Beach in Sentosa, Singapore, and Indian Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi.
Dancers perform at the official 48th anniversary of the Youth Day Commemoration event held at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo Province. This year, South Africa commemorates the National Youth Day under the theme: “Actively embracing the socio-economic gains of our democracy”. Picture: GCIS
A helicopter does a water drop on the Max Fire as it burns in heavy brush in Lancaster, California, USA, 16 June 2024. The Max Fire grew to 500 acres, and destroyed at least one home. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader and South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma (C) gives a press conference in Johannesburg on June 16, 2024, two days after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term after his humbled ANC cobbled together an unprecedented coalition government. Lawmakers in Cape Town voted overwhelmingly on June 14, 2024 to put Ramaphosa, 71, back in office for another five years after the May 29 general election produced no outright winner. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Workers clean up an oil slick at Tanjong Beach in Sentosa, Singapore, 17 June 2024. According to a joint statement by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) on 16 June 2024, the Netherlands-flagged dredging boat Vox Maxima hit the bunker vessel Marine Honour at Singapore’s Pasir Panjang Terminal due to a sudden loss of engine and steering control on 14 June. The impact led to a rupture in one of the oil tanks of Marine Honour, causing low-sulfur fuel oil to be released into the sea. Several beaches in Singapore are closed to facilitate clean-up operations. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Public Order Police addresses a parade of Public Order Police (POPs) members that are to be deployed to KZN as part of the SAPS post elections operational strategy at SAPS Police Academy Tshwane on June 15, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. This is the fourth deployment of additional boots to the province since the beginning of May. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
MK members dancing during the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) rally on June 17, 2024 in Umzumbe, South Africa. The sub region will hold by-elections on the 19th of June. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Ferrari 499P Hybrid Hypercar WEC’s team, Spanish driver Miguel Molina (R) Italian driver Antonio Fuoco (C) and Danish driver Nicklas Nielsen (in the car) celebrate after winning Le Mans 24-hours endurance race in Le Mans, western France, on June 16, 2024. Ferrari won a wild and wet 92nd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours race on June 16, 2024, as Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag after a vintage and gruelling race, the Dane sharing driving duties in the Italian constructor’s No 50 car with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)
Motorists have left their vehicles to view of the blossoming fields around the village of Castelluccio di Norcia, Umbria region, Italy, 17 June 2024, offering a breathtaking flowering landscape. The flowering of lentils on the highlands of the Sibillini Mountains National Park is considered unique in the world. Visitors on 25-26 June, on 02 and 03 as well as on 09 and 10 July will not be allowed to stop with their own cars in the village and its reaching roads, Castelluccio di Norcia announced on its website. Picture: EPA-EFE/Gianluigi Basilietti
People gather near the site of a collision between a passenger and a goods train in Nirmaljote, near Rangapani station in India’s West Bengal state on June 17, 2024. At least eight people were killed in India on June 17 when a goods train driver missed a signal and slammed into an express passenger train from behind, police and railway officials said. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP)
A cow is pictured near a mosque during Eid al-Adha in Kolkata, Eastern India, 17 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslim holidays celebrated each year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the most sacred place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
France’s Tony Piccone (L) riding “Sparkling” crosses the finish line to win the 175th edition of the Prix de Diane horse race in Chantilly, north of Paris on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
Damaged seats from the Sonyachny Stadium of Kharkiv, Ukraine, exhibited as an installation at Wittelsbacherplatz in Munich, Germany, 17 June 2024. Ukraine was a co-host for the UEFA EURO 2012 soccer tournament and the stadium was damaged during shelling amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Ukraine’s national team will face Romania in their UEFA EURO 2024 debut match in Munich, Germany, on 17 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
Sightseeing boats and a police rubber dinghy sail on the Seine river near the landmak Eiffel tower during a rehearsal for the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in Paris, France, 17 June 2024. The Olympic Games in the French capital will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
A man dressed in his traditional boubou carries a surf board as he makes his way along Ngor beach to pray during Tabaski (Eid al-Adha) celebrations in Dakar on June 17, 2024. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Indian Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi, India, 17 June 2024. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year. It marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
People participate in the sixteenth edition of the Marijuana March in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 16 June 2024. Thousands of Brazilians participated in the traditional Marijuana March in Sao Paulo, at a time when Parliament is debating a controversial proposal to toughen the criminalization of the possession of any type and quantity of illicit drugs. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
A participant drives in the eighth edition of the Red Bull Ladeira Abaixo Race, a race of handmade, motorless cars, at Brigadeiro Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 16 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
A gun salute is seen as China’s Premier Li Qiang inspects a guard of honour during an official welcome ceremony on the forecourt of the Australian Parliament House in Canberra on June 17, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS COCH / POOL / AFP)
