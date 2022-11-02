Huawei Nova 10 SE now available in SA

Faizel Patel

Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced the launch of the Nova 10 SE with new design features including dual rings which decorate the module.

Display

The Nova 10 SE comes equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED FullView Display that supports 10K-Level auto brightness adjustments, which calibrates screen brightness depending on the lighting conditions.

It also supports Always-on-Display (AOD) notifications and a P3 wide colour gamut display, presenting cinematic colours with strong contrasts between light and dark light regions.

The mid-range smartphone supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch-sampling rate of up to 270 Hz.

Cameras

The Nova 10 SE boasts trio of cameras with the primary lens on the rear a 108MP one, which is paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle and 2MP macro camera to complete the setup.

Huawei said the nova series has always drawn acclaim for its formidable mobile photography technology.

“Each new generation of smartphones come with significant new advances. The Nova 10 SE continues this legacy with multi-frame fusion algorithm in RAW domain to provide versatile performance across a wide range of shooting scenarios.”

Design

The smartphone comes in two bold colours: Starry Silver and Starry Black.

Huawei said the anti-fingerprint (AF) coating counteracts smudges, oils and water.

“The surface of the HUAWEI Nova SE is highly resistant against daily wear-and-tear and scratches. In addition, the Nova 10 SE shows that less is more. With an ultra-thin design and weighing just 184g and 7.39mm thick, it is sure to slip into pockets or slide into palms with ease.”

Internally the Nova 10 SE is sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Battery

Huawei said the Nova 10 SE comes with a new and improved battery life, gaming capabilities, entertainment features and smart communications, bringing the exhilarating experiences that today’s young users expect.

The Nova 10 SE is fitted with a 4500mAh long-lasting battery and supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, for industry-leading fast charging, made possible by the use of a brand-new dual low-voltage charging pump and three-tab battery technology.

“It takes just 38 minutes to charge the smartphone to full capacity,” Huawei said.

Pricing and availability

The new Huawei Nova 10 SE retails for R8 499 and is available from the Huawei online store and at selected retailers.

